Washington's team unveils new name as Commanders

“The Washington Football Team, now known as The Commanders, are the latest example that teams can make the decision to end a racist practice that has plagued professional sports,” said Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of an activist group called IllumiNative.

As the Commanders, Washington keeps the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory days. It follows the desire of team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera for the new name to have a connection to the U.S. military.

“When we started this journey 18 months ago, I didn’t know what we would be saying at this announcement,” Wright said. “It has been a long process but an engaging one and an insightful one that’s really been driven by our fans.”

Wright said the team received 40,000 submissions from fans for a new name.

“This wasn’t something where we’re going to go off in a back room and just decide,” he said, adding there were numerous conversations with focus groups, alumni, fans and community leaders. “We landed on this in part because we believe the Washington Commanders can carry the rich legacy of this team, a championship legacy.”