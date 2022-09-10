 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL

Weather, soccer has Panthers’ crew working OT

091122-mnh-sports-fbn-panthers-stadium-p1

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Aug. 26 in Charlotte.

 Jacob Kupferman, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — The grounds crew at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium worked overtime this weekend to transition the field from a Major League Soccer game on Saturday to the NFL regular season opener between the Carolina Panthers and visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Because heavy rains are predicted in the Charlotte area throughout the weekend, the organization will be painting the lines for both sporting events — soccer lines in yellow and football lines in white — on the artificial surface before the weekend.

The lines will not impact the NFL game as the yellow MLS lines will be removed immediately after Saturday’s soccer match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC.

However, having conflicting yellow and white lines prove confusing for soccer matches.

Eight supplemental groundskeepers have been added to assist in the transition, including the director of field operations for North Carolina-Chapel Hill and former major and minor league head groundskeepers for baseball and golf. Some of this group also assisted in previous quick turnarounds.

The Panthers consulted NFL franchises from New England and Seattle — who also host MLS teams in their stadiums — for their recommendations.

