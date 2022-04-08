 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

William Byron races to first truck win since 2016

  • Updated
  • 0
041022-mnh-sports-nascar-trucks-martinsville-latethugamer-p1

William Byron is introduced during driver introductions at a NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on April 3 in Richmond, Va.

 Mike Caudill, Associated Press

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — William Byron raced to his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory since 2016 on Thursday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Byron, in just his second Truck Series start since 2016, led a race-high 94 of the 200 laps and grabbed the lead after Stage 2. Byron outdueled Johnny Sauter and Kyle Busch down the stretch for his eighth career victory in the series — with seven coming in a dominating 2016 season.

“It was a lot of fun. Great crowd here at Martinsville. I had never won a race at Martinsville," Byron said. “I struggled here when I was in late models. Just awesome to get the win tonight.”

Sauter was second, trailing Byron by 1.138 seconds, for his 11th career top-five finish at Martinsville. Busch finished third in the third of his five series races this season. John Hunter Nemechek was fourth and Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes fifth after taking Stage 2.

Defending Martinsville champion Zane Smith, who had won two of the opening four races this season, started from the pole and led the first 50 laps to take the opening stage. Smith received a penalty near the midway point of the race for speeding on pit road and finished ninth.

People are also reading…

Practice and qualifying were canceled earlier Thursday due to rain.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

76ers rout Hornets, 144-114

76ers rout Hornets, 144-114

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert