With Freeman in doubt, Braves get Olson from A's

VENICE, Fla. — Freddie Freeman's name wasn't in the Atlanta Braves' megadeal Monday. Standing in front of microphones, general manager Alex Anthopoulos refused even to say it.
The tears welling in Anthopoulos' eyes explained it all.
Freeman's tenure with the Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics, a franchise-altering deal that cost a prize package of four players, including young outfielder Cristian Pache.
Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, and his outspoken leadership proved critical on last year's championship team. He became a free agent after the season, but even then, it was hard to imagine the career-long Brave wouldn't return.
He didn't sign before rosters froze Dec. 2 as part of a labor lockout that stretched 99 days. When rosters unlocked Thursday, reports indicated the big-money Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees were hotly pursuing the left-handed slugger.
Anthoploulos said it became clear to him Sunday night that Freeman wasn't coming back. At that point, he went full-steam after Olson.
“One of the best first baseman in the game,” Anthopoulos said of Olson.
He declined repeatedly to discuss Freeman, who is still a free agent. Still, he admitted he's never had a tougher time emotionally pulling the trigger on a trade.
“You get attached,” he said.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was speaking to reporters when ESPN broke the news. He said it was the first he was hearing of the trade.
“He’s been our guy for a number of years,” Snitker said of Freeman. “Personally, he’s meant a lot to me.”
Snitker, 66, already knows Olson, who grew up about 40 minutes east of Atlanta's Truist Park in Lilburn, Georgia. Snitker said they have worked several youth baseball camps together.
Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers and an .859 OPS over six seasons. The 27-year-old hit 39 homers and drove in 111 runs last season, finishing eighth in AL MVP voting. He's under team control through 2023.
Amid rumors of a coming teardown in Oakland, Olson said he thought a trade might happen. He's happy to land close to home.
“Obviously, I know Atlanta,” Olson said. “It’s an amazing place, World Series champs, my hometown. If there was one place to go and leave here, that’s the place to do it. I'm excited about it.”
Freeman has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia. On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his photo plastered across the team’s spring training complex, just like franchise heroes Chipper Jones and Hank Aaron.
“He’s going to be one of the guys with his number retired and a Braves legend, not to say he’s not already, because I think he is," Morton said.