With Freeman in doubt, Braves get Olson from A's

He declined repeatedly to discuss Freeman, who is still a free agent. Still, he admitted he's never had a tougher time emotionally pulling the trigger on a trade.

“You get attached,” he said.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was speaking to reporters when ESPN broke the news. He said it was the first he was hearing of the trade.

“He’s been our guy for a number of years,” Snitker said of Freeman. “Personally, he’s meant a lot to me.”

Snitker, 66, already knows Olson, who grew up about 40 minutes east of Atlanta's Truist Park in Lilburn, Georgia. Snitker said they have worked several youth baseball camps together.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers and an .859 OPS over six seasons. The 27-year-old hit 39 homers and drove in 111 runs last season, finishing eighth in AL MVP voting. He's under team control through 2023.

Amid rumors of a coming teardown in Oakland, Olson said he thought a trade might happen. He's happy to land close to home.