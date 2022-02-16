Wolves beat Hornets 126-120 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Minnesota came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth, but Miles Bridges tied the game for Charlotte with a 3-pointer and free throw in the final minute. Russell’s last-second 3 was off the mark, forcing overtime.

Bridges had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost eight of nine. LaMelo Ball scored 22 before fouling out in overtime, Terry Rozier added 25 points and Mason Plumlee finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Jarred Vanderbilt had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which used a 15-4 run in the final minutes to take the lead.

Charlotte had scored the first five points of the game, but Russell keyed a 19-2 run.

When the Wolves went to the bench, the Hornets took advantage. The momentum continued late in the half as Charlotte used a 23-8 run to take control at half.

Minnesota’s fans had no trouble staying engaged as the team made the comeback. The Timberwolves scored 30 points in the fourth, including 12 by Towns. They outrebounded the Hornets 19-8 in the quarter, including nine offensive boards.