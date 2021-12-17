Woods 'crazy good' as he prepares for return

“My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house and getting to see a lot of familiar faces,” said Justin Thomas, one of his closest friends on tour who won the PNC Challenge last year with his father, a longtime club pro. "And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him.

“In terms of competing, I think his expectations are very low,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, he is who is for a reason. So I'm sure he'll be (ticked) off if he didn't play well.”

Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.

Among the teams is a pair of major champions — Nelly Korda (Women's PGA Championship) and her father, Petr (Australian Open tennis in 1998). Korda said she hardly ever watches golf except when Woods is playing, and now she'll be playing in the group ahead of him at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Korda said it would be a chance to create memories with her father, but that's not all.

“Playing right in front of Tiger Woods is pretty cool, too,” she said. “I'm not going to lie. I'm being a little selfish here, but that's pretty cool.”

Woods and son will be playing in the final group with the Thomas duo, a pair of familiar faces. Thomas was among the players from the next generation who often stopped by his house to encourage Woods when he was recovering from fusion surgery in 2017.