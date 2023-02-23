TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino, along with reliever Michael King, threw two innings apiece in a simulated game on Wednesday with a Triple-A umpire behind the plate and the new pitch clock ticking away.

The result was each half inning averaged around two minutes shorter than in previous years. And there were only a couple violations.

“I feel like these first few days, from that standpoint, has been a success,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It’s something that I’ve kind of been beating them over their head with. I think that’s what was good about having an umpire here today where you can have that casual interaction and that feedback.”

Yankees hitters included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and D.J. LeMahieu.

Cole needed 35 pitches to get eight outs, allowing a single to Harrison Bader.

King is coming back from a fractured right elbow in July that required surgery.