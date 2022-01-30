Raanta returns, helps Hurricanes beat Devils

Martinook, who has been out for most of the past eight weeks, scored for the first time since the season opener. His goal came on a back-handed shot at 8:02 of the first after Seth Jarvis delivered a pass from behind the net.

Martinook hadn't played in the past four games. He made it back from an injury and then entered the COVID-19 protocol.

"One thing after another for him," Brind'Amour said. "It's nice to see him contribute."

Svechnikov produced his goal with 5:38 left in the period by taking the puck to the crease, where Gillies wasn't able to gain control and it ended up in the net.

Boqvist made it 2-1 with 3:34 remaining in the opening period with his first goal of the season.

The Hurricanes also scored the first two goals last Saturday at New Jersey. The Devils responded to win that game 7-4.

The Hurricanes have completed half of their 82-game schedule with the best record in franchise history at this stage of a season. Their 30-9-2 record gives them 62 points.

The previous best 41-game mark was 58 points, accomplished in the 2005-06 season and last season. Carolina won the Stanley Cup in 2006.