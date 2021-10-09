REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: WCU loses to Mercer late, falls to 0-6

CULLOWHEE — Devin Folser kicked a program-record 51-yard field goal, Fred Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run — both in the fourth quarter — and Mercer broke open a tied game to defeat Western Carolina 34-24 on Saturday.
Davis carried 26 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Mercer (4-1, 3-0 Southern Conference). Brandon Marshall picked up 91 yards rushing for the Bears, who gained 231 yards on the ground.
Fred Payton completed 10 of 20 passes for 114 yards for Mercer, which is off to its best start in the SoCon.
Carlos Davis was 18-for-32 passing for 221 yards with a touchdown for Western Carolina (0-6, 0-3) and kept the Catamounts close for much of the game. His 36-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Benjamin, followed by Richard McCollum's 24-yard field goal, knotted the score at 24-24.
Charlotte 45, Florida Int’l 33
Chris Reynolds passed for 203 yards and four touchdowns, Shadrick Byrd had two long kickoff returns that led to points and Charlotte defeated Florida International on the road Friday night.
An interception returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Jon Alexander with 5:45 left in the game sealed the win for Charlotte, although FIU scored again on a one-play, 75-yard drive in 10 seconds and then appeared to recover an onside kick before losing it to an illegal touch penalty.
The 49ers (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) earned their first road win this season and are off to a 2-0 conference start for the first time.
Campbell 42, Gardner-Webb 28
Wiley Hartley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns, Bryant Barr rushed for 97 yards and three scores and Campbell scored 21 straight points to rally past host Gardner-Webb in Big South Conference play on Saturday.
Narii Gaither's 22-yard TD run gave GWU (2-4, 0-2) a 28-21 lead with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter. Barr pulled the Fighting Camels (3-2, 2-0) even with a 1-yard TD run, capping a 12-play, 59-yard drive with 60 seconds left in the period. The Campbell defense provided the spark for the go-ahead score. Josh McNeely recovered a Quayvon Skanes fumble on a punt return at the Bulldogs' 11-yard line and two plays later Barr scored on an 8-yard run — giving Campbell a 35-28 lead with 3:53 left to play.
Bailey Fisher was 18-of-28 passing for 160 yards and a TD with one interception for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gaither carried 17 times for 150 yards and two scores.
No. 15 C. Carolina 52, Ark. St. 20
Grayson McCall threw a 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt, and Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory. McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Isaiah Likely also had a big night, catching eight passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs — and kicking the game off with the record 99-yarder.
Coastal Carolina (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) also got scoring runs of 64 yards from Reese White and 67 yards from backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter.