Report: ACC-Big Ten basketball matchups set

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge in men’s basketball will go forward in 2020, according to a report from ESPN’s Jon Rothstein on Thursday.

Rothstein reports that Dec. 8-9 are the target dates for the event, which had previously been a three-day event since the ACC expanded to 15 teams and Big Ten to 14 teams last decade.

Rothstein also reported all 14 matchups. Among them locally are Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa and N.C. State at Michigan. The Blue Devils, Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini are ranked in the top 10 of most preseason polls, with the Tar Heels coming in around 15th.

Wake Forest appears to be left outside of the event for a second time in three years.

The ACC had won or tied the series three consecutive years until losing last season, 8-6.

The other 2020 matchups, according to Rothstein:

Michigan State at Virginia

Indiana at Florida State

Louisville at Wisconsin

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Purdue at Miami

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Penn State at Virginia Tech