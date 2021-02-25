‘RESTORE THE SWORDS’: New EB coach Minor hopes to reinvigorate Cavaliers

ICARD — Simply put, the last four seasons for the East Burke football team have been rough.
But new head coach Derrick Minor, formerly of Foard, is on a mission to “Restore the Swords,” his motto since he arrived and the focus of his efforts to reinvigorate the Cavaliers, who haven’t won more than two games in a season since a thrilling playoff run in the fall of 2015.
He’s looking at the glass as half-full, even calling the extra time that the COVID-19-delayed season has allowed him a benefit because he got to know his school and his players better.
“It’s given me exactly a year — because it’s been a year since I got hired and started,” Minor said. “So, it’s given me a year to implement the culture that we’re trying to instill, the work ethic in the weight room, getting new kids to come out even though we’ve been in and out of Plan B and Plan C. It’s been very productive for me, personally, trying to establish a program.
“I feel like if we would have played last August, we wouldn’t have the results that we wanted just because we didn’t have the time to invest in the kids and the culture, to build relationships and to also get stronger in the weight room.”
Despite the struggles of the last few seasons, EB still had its bright spots — including one very bright spot. Running back Josh Moore, who set numerous program records along the way, last season led the county in rushing attempts (256), yards (1,467) and touchdowns (23).
But now, that focal point of the Cavaliers’ offense has graduated, leaving a pretty big void for a scheme Minor said will be an evolving run-first unit with wing-T and flex option looks.
“Our offense is going to be based on what our kids are going to be able to be successful at,” he said. “Hard work, ground and pound, ball control — those types of things which, in turn, help your defense, as well. Josh had a really good year last year, so we’ve got some younger guys who will get hungry to step up and take that opportunity that they have.”
Running back Blane Fulbright, who was 11th in the county with 126 rushing yards on 43 attempts last season, is one of the Cavaliers’ foremost returning offensive weapons alongside wide receiver Johnny Reynolds, who was eighth in the county with 207 yards on 12 receptions.
Fulbright will be joined in the running back rotation by Dawson Langley, Landon Langley, Dalton Teague, Spencer Goins and Cash Norman. And Reynolds will be supplemented in the receiving corps by Austin Sellers and Devin Murray and tight end Alan Barnes.
At QB, the Cavs mainly will be counting on Carter Crump to replace three-year starter Seth Pruitt.
“He’s one of those basketball kids who’s going to be transitioning in when they’re finishing their season and we start,” Minor said.
The offensive line is set to consist of Matthew Vue, who Minor described as the “heart and soul” of the unit, along with Noah Rooks, newcomer Shaheem Webb, Garrett Hildebran, Matthew Smith, Zach Shotwell and Jarrod Shell.
Vue also will be one of the leaders of the Cavs’ 4-4/4-2-5 hybrid defense at linebacker, along with Teague, Fulbright, Michael Magni, Dawson Langley and Landon Langley. The four-man front is scheduled to include Webb, Rooks, Elijah Hess and Justin Jones.
In the secondary will be Norman, Reynolds, Crump, Goins, Sellers and Logan Johnson.
On special teams, the Cavs have Alexis Hernandez at kicker, Rooks, Teague and Crump will punt, and Fulbright, Norman, Goins, Reynolds and Dawson Langley will return kicks.
The Cavaliers open the season Saturday at 2 p.m. at home against West Caldwell.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.