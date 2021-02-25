‘RESTORE THE SWORDS’: New EB coach Minor hopes to reinvigorate Cavaliers

ICARD — Simply put, the last four seasons for the East Burke football team have been rough.

But new head coach Derrick Minor, formerly of Foard, is on a mission to “Restore the Swords,” his motto since he arrived and the focus of his efforts to reinvigorate the Cavaliers, who haven’t won more than two games in a season since a thrilling playoff run in the fall of 2015.

He’s looking at the glass as half-full, even calling the extra time that the COVID-19-delayed season has allowed him a benefit because he got to know his school and his players better.

“It’s given me exactly a year — because it’s been a year since I got hired and started,” Minor said. “So, it’s given me a year to implement the culture that we’re trying to instill, the work ethic in the weight room, getting new kids to come out even though we’ve been in and out of Plan B and Plan C. It’s been very productive for me, personally, trying to establish a program.

“I feel like if we would have played last August, we wouldn’t have the results that we wanted just because we didn’t have the time to invest in the kids and the culture, to build relationships and to also get stronger in the weight room.”