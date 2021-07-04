Revis gem, Mozeley HR carry Post 21 baseball team in playoff opener

As usual, Burke County Post 21 ace right-hander Dusty Revis didn’t need much offensive help.
But as has become normal this season, West No. 4 seed Post 21 put up a bunch of runs anyway, winning 7-0 over East No. 5 seed Pineville Post 337 in the teams’ N.C. American Legion Area IV first-round playoff series opener Sunday evening at Shuey Field.
The best-of-five series continues with Game 2 on Monday at 7 p.m. at Ardrey Kell High School, and action shifts back to Shuey for Game 3 on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Revis allowed a hit and a walk to the game’s first two batters, then yielded only one more hit and one more walk the rest of the way over six shutout innings in which he struck out seven.
It was Post 21’s third shutout win of the season and the second one to come in a Revis start. (The team’s highest shutout total from the last decade was two in a season, in both 2018 and ’19. However, Post 21’s most recent playoff win in ’19 also came at Shuey in a shutout, 8-0 over Lincoln in Game 3 of the opening round.)
Revis — who gave way to reliever Mason Mozeley for a perfect seventh inning — based on pitch count is now available for a Game 5 in the series if needed.
“I was just whatever the coaches call, put it there. Make sure my spots are perfect,” Revis said. “Make sure I’m not gripping too hard or anything. … I did that for the most part.”
Post 21 has allowed six or more runs once all year while scoring six-plus runs in seven of its last 12 games.
“Getting what we did out of Dusty was huge, two hits over six innings,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said. “Our pitching has carried us this year, and we thought it could with the guys we have and their ability to get a lot of outs. Couldn’t say enough good things about Dusty and the way he threw it tonight. And it was nice to see us come out and swing the bats well again too.”
All nine starters had a hit apiece, seven of which came as Post 21 (8-7) scored all seven of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
A Mozeley three-run moonshot over the fence in right-center capped the outburst, which came one inning after Post 21 left the bases loaded with no outs. But small-ball started the scoring, with bunt singles by Michael Lewis and Brayson Buff followed by a Hunter Byerly sacrifice bunt and Buff and Byerly’s efforts squeezing the first two runs across in the form of Wes Smith and Lewis.
“It shows you the importance of things like bunting. That’s what started that big inning,” said Rowe, whose squad then showed a fourth straight bunt, drew the Pineville third baseman in and swiped the bag as a result during the next at-bat.
Revis lasered an RBI double to left-center, Chapel Matson hit an RBI single to left and Three Young also singled ahead of Mozeley’s homer.
“I knew I had to produce some runs right there (even up 4-0 already),” Mozeley said. “From not producing in the last inning when I was up with the bases loaded and two outs and had the flyout to center. I just told myself you see a good pitch, put a good swing on it and see what happens. … We just took off there in the fifth inning.”
With Matson due up on the mound tomorrow, a Post 21 1-0 series lead feels big.
“When you win the first one, it’s everything,” Revis said. “We’re just going to try to keep rolling. We have a great pitcher going tomorrow.”
It marked Post 21’s third time winning its opener over the last four playoff series, but the club still seeks just its second playoff series win in a decade. The all-time postseason series record between Post 21 and Pineville is now tied 7-7, with the teams also tied 2-2 in series wins head-to-head.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.