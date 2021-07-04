Revis gem, Mozeley HR carry Post 21 baseball team in playoff opener

Post 21 has allowed six or more runs once all year while scoring six-plus runs in seven of its last 12 games.

“Getting what we did out of Dusty was huge, two hits over six innings,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said. “Our pitching has carried us this year, and we thought it could with the guys we have and their ability to get a lot of outs. Couldn’t say enough good things about Dusty and the way he threw it tonight. And it was nice to see us come out and swing the bats well again too.”

All nine starters had a hit apiece, seven of which came as Post 21 (8-7) scored all seven of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

A Mozeley three-run moonshot over the fence in right-center capped the outburst, which came one inning after Post 21 left the bases loaded with no outs. But small-ball started the scoring, with bunt singles by Michael Lewis and Brayson Buff followed by a Hunter Byerly sacrifice bunt and Buff and Byerly’s efforts squeezing the first two runs across in the form of Wes Smith and Lewis.

“It shows you the importance of things like bunting. That’s what started that big inning,” said Rowe, whose squad then showed a fourth straight bunt, drew the Pineville third baseman in and swiped the bag as a result during the next at-bat.