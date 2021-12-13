Rhule: 'Catastrophic' turnovers haunting slumping Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has to be ready to pull his hair out.

Every week he preaches to his players in meetings — and to the media in news conferences — that for the Panthers to win they have to take care of the football and not turn it over.

And yet, time and time again the costly interceptions and fumbles seem to come back to haunt them.

The Panthers (5-8) have turned over the ball 18 times in their eight losses this season, including three on Sunday in a mistake-filled 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. By contrast, Carolina has only five turnovers in its five wins this season.

"It's real simple, you look at the games when we win the turnover battle or tie it, we usually win," Rhule said. "When we don't win the turnover battle, we lose. That's where we are. That's where most teams are, to be quite honest, but that is definitely where we are."

The Panthers' 23 giveaways are tied for third most in the league and they've now lost eight of their last 10 games, essentially playing themselves out of playoff contention.