Rick Clanton wins flight CGA event in S.C.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Rick Clanton of Valdese won the net portion of his Super Senior Flight 1 over the weekend at the Carolinas Golf Association’s two-day tournament at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club.

Clanton, the 2014 Burke County Open senior division runner-up, shot rounds of 79 Saturday and 75 Sunday to finish fourth in the gross portion of his 14-member flight. Adjusted with handicap, Clanton’s final score of 139 was good enough to win by two strokes.

Clanton’s son, Ryan — who finished fourth or better in the championship division at the Burke County Open in 2014 and 2016 — also played the event. In Flight 2, the younger Clanton shot rounds of 80 and 76 (75 and 74 net) to place third in gross and tied for fourth in net in his 15-man flight.