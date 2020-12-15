 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick Clanton wins flight CGA event in S.C.
0 comments

Rick Clanton wins flight CGA event in S.C.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BC Open (3)

Rick Clanton of Valdese hits his approach shot up the hill on the par 4 15th hole in the second round of the 2014 Burke County Open at Silver Creek Plantation Golf Course.

 FILE PHOTO, THE NEWS HERALD

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Rick Clanton of Valdese won the net portion of his Super Senior Flight 1 over the weekend at the Carolinas Golf Association’s two-day tournament at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club.

Clanton, the 2014 Burke County Open senior division runner-up, shot rounds of 79 Saturday and 75 Sunday to finish fourth in the gross portion of his 14-member flight. Adjusted with handicap, Clanton’s final score of 139 was good enough to win by two strokes.

Clanton’s son, Ryan — who finished fourth or better in the championship division at the Burke County Open in 2014 and 2016 — also played the event. In Flight 2, the younger Clanton shot rounds of 80 and 76 (75 and 74 net) to place third in gross and tied for fourth in net in his 15-man flight.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears put 5 in double figures in 93-86 win over Catawba
College

Bears put 5 in double figures in 93-86 win over Catawba

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team finally hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, nearly three weeks after it was originally set to tip off the 2020-21 season. The wait was ultimately worth it for the Bears, who earned a 93-86 victory over the visiting Catawba Indians at Shuford Gym.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert