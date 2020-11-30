Rough day for NFL QBs from ‘Big Four’ schools

Sunday might have been the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks from North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest all started games on the same day.

That doesn’t mean it was a good day for many of them, however.

Here’s the rundown …

Kendall Hinton switched from quarterback to wide receiver his final year at Wake Forest in 2019, and he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, good enough to catch the eyes of the Broncos, who signed him after he went undrafted.

The practice squad player's life took a turn Saturday when Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field and sent home after the NFL deemed them high-risk close contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day.

For Hinton, it just wasn't a fair fight in Denver's 31-3 loss to New Orleans as he completed more passes to the Saints (two) than to his teammates (one). It was the first time an NFL team had more interceptions than completions since the San Diego Chargers in 1998 with QB bust Ryan Leaf.