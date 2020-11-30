Rough day for NFL QBs from ‘Big Four’ schools

Sunday might have been the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks from North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest all started games on the same day.
That doesn’t mean it was a good day for many of them, however.
Here’s the rundown …
Kendall Hinton switched from quarterback to wide receiver his final year at Wake Forest in 2019, and he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns, good enough to catch the eyes of the Broncos, who signed him after he went undrafted.
The practice squad player's life took a turn Saturday when Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field and sent home after the NFL deemed them high-risk close contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day.
For Hinton, it just wasn't a fair fight in Denver's 31-3 loss to New Orleans as he completed more passes to the Saints (two) than to his teammates (one). It was the first time an NFL team had more interceptions than completions since the San Diego Chargers in 1998 with QB bust Ryan Leaf.
"He did everything he could," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of Hinton. "He was excited for the opportunity. We had about a two, three, four-hour window to get him ready, which isn't a lot, obviously. ... That's a big, big ask and it just didn't work out."
Meanwhile, it was a nice Sunday for the New York Giants — except for Daniel Jones' hamstring injury.
New York moved into a tie for first in the NFC East with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but Jones, a second-year pro out of Duke, got hurt in the second half.
Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series, then did not play further. Jones was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.
For the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick out of UNC, couldn't make the most of his second chance to lead the offense.
Trubisky made his first start since the third week of the season Sunday night and threw three touchdown passes in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. But he also committed three turnovers, and two of his TD strikes came after Chicago fell behind 41-10.
The ex-N.C. State pro signal-callers didn’t fare much better. Philip Rivers and the Colts fell out of a first-place tie with a one-sided home loss to Tennessee. His backup and fellow former Wolfpack QB Jacoby Brissett did run for two short scores.
Mike Glennon and the Jaguars lost a 10th straight game, 27-25 to Cleveland. Jacksonville later in the day fired general manager Dave Caldwell.
And the Bengals turned to Brandon Allen at QB, benching the ineffective Ryan Finley, who had played the week before in relief of top draft pick Joe Burrow, who the team said would have surgery on his injured left knee this week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!