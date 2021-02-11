Round-robin to decide NWFAC basketball No. 2 girls seed; Draughn, Patton in mix

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference late Wednesday after a coaches’ and athletic directors’ meeting announced changes to its basketball schedule for the final 10 days of the regular season.

The changes were designed with state playoff berths in mind, as only one of the 16 total NWFAC boys and girls squads is on track to play its maximum 14-game league schedule and no team will play each conference opponent twice.

On the girls side, unbeaten Bunker Hill was awarded the No. 1 seed and wrapped up its season late Thursday at Draughn. (The Lady Bears’ game scheduled for today at East Burke has been canceled. EB’s girls add a Monday game at Hibriten, which will be the teams’ third meeting of the season and second in Lenoir.)

The girls No. 2 seed will be decided by a round-robin next week, with Draughn (4-2 through Wednesday), Patton (6-4) and Foard (5-3) all in that mix and the other four conference teams eliminated from postseason consideration.

Draughn will play at Patton on Monday and host Foard on Wednesday before Patton visits Foard on Thursday. The three teams had 1-1 records against each other the first time through the schedule with the road team winning each contest: Draughn beat Foard, Foard beat Patton, then Patton beat Draughn.