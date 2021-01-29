SAC expands hoops tourney amid pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced an updated format for its 2021 Pilot Flying J basketball championships.
Traditionally, the postseason tournaments feature the top eight men’s and women’s teams with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds and the semifinals and finals being played at a neutral site.
The 2021 event will instead feature all 13 teams and will be contested at the higher seeds throughout the tournament beginning with the opening round of play Feb. 27.
“This has been an extraordinary season and our basketball programs have persevered over the past few months,” said SAC commissioner Patrick Britz.
“Based on the fact few, if any, of our teams are going to be able to complete a full SAC season, we felt it was best to provide the opportunity to compete in the tournament to all 13 teams and not just the top eight this season. We will continue to explore the most equitable way to seed the teams at the end of the season knowing not everyone is going to be able to complete the same number of games.”
The winners of the opening round will advance to the quarterfinals with the top three seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals, which will be played March 1 at the higher seeds. The semifinals will be March 4 and the finals March 7.
WOMEN
No. 21 Tusculum 61, L-R 54
The host Bears saw a two-game win streak snapped Saturday afternoon at Shuford Gym, falling versus the nationally-ranked Pioneers.
L-R (3-8 SAC), which had just eight available players for a third consecutive game, played only six of them and put forth a valiant effort in attempting to run its win streak to three, leading 41-39 after three quarters.
Tusculum went on an 11-2 run to open the fourth, and the Bears never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Ashley Woodroffe scored 12 points to lead L-R, Korbin Tipton added 11 and Sydney Wilson 10. Nakia Hooks had six points — each L-R player who played scored at least that many — and led L-R with 10 rebounds and six assists.
MEN
Bears postpone another game
The L-R men have postponed a seventh straight game and will return to action at the earliest on Feb. 13 vs. Anderson, according to the schedule on L-R’s athletic website. L-R had not released a statement about the postponements as of Friday night.
The team announced two postponements Monday, then by Wednesday, the following four more games were removed.