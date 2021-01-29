SAC expands hoops tourney amid pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced an updated format for its 2021 Pilot Flying J basketball championships.

Traditionally, the postseason tournaments feature the top eight men’s and women’s teams with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds and the semifinals and finals being played at a neutral site.

The 2021 event will instead feature all 13 teams and will be contested at the higher seeds throughout the tournament beginning with the opening round of play Feb. 27.

“This has been an extraordinary season and our basketball programs have persevered over the past few months,” said SAC commissioner Patrick Britz.

“Based on the fact few, if any, of our teams are going to be able to complete a full SAC season, we felt it was best to provide the opportunity to compete in the tournament to all 13 teams and not just the top eight this season. We will continue to explore the most equitable way to seed the teams at the end of the season knowing not everyone is going to be able to complete the same number of games.”