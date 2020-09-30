SAC to hold first-ever football championship game

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference Presidents and Athletics Councils approved schedules for the fall sports of field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball later last week. All five sports will play shortened seasons including conference tournaments during the spring semester of 2021.

As part of the new schedules, the SAC announced the first-ever conference championship football game in its 45-year history, which will be held following a four-game conference schedule for each team. The league says its nine teams have been divided into two divisions based on geography but did not announce the division makeups.

The top team from each division will play in the championship game. All SAC teams can play a maximum of seven games, leaving room for three nonconference games.

Lenoir-Rhyne is the two-time defending SAC football champions.

In men's and women's soccer, SAC teams will be divided into three pods consisting of four teams each. Teams within the same pod will play each other twice for a total of six conference games, with the option to play two non-conference opponents.

The SAC volleyball teams will each play a 10-match schedule from the end of February to the middle of April, with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament.