Sad, not shocked: MLB fans take gut-punch of canceled games

No other league lost a bigger chunk of its schedule.

There wasn’t much that could be done about a pandemic. Labor squabbles over how to allocate money in a $10 billion industry are a different story. Now, for the second time in three seasons, at least some regular-season games won’t be played.

There are no heroes in this lockout tale, but much of the social media vitriol has been directed at Manfred, who has been commissioner since 2015. He was spotted practicing his golf swing between bargaining sessions by an Associated Press photographer on Tuesday. Others were upset that Manfred was laughing and jovial with reporters at his news conference announcing the cancellation.

It’s safe to say baseball fans are not amused.

“The people need the games after getting through COVID-19 to lift our spirits and get back to normal,” said Toronto Blue Jays fan Bill Farina, who lives in Palm Harbor, Florida, and was watching a Senators-Lightning NHL game. “I am disappointed in baseball. They don’t care about the fans, and fans are going to leave them behind.

“Why would they stay and support these guys just to get burned?”