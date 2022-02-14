Scheffler notches first win in Phoenix

Rahm had a 67 to tie for 10th. The top-ranked former Arizona State star lives a few miles from the course.

With the leaders just getting started, Carlos Ortiz brought the wild 16th hole to life before noon with the second hole-in-one in two days.

His 8-iron shot on the 178-yard hole landed in front of the pin and rolled in. A day after Sam Ryder sent the stadium crowd into frenzy when he holed out from 124 yards, the rowdy fans again threw bottles and cans on the turf in celebration, delaying play.

The ace was the 11th at No. 16 since the tournament moved to the course in 1987. The last time there were two aces on 16 in a week was 1997 when Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker did it.

Playing the back nine first, Ortiz followed with a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-4 17th — becoming the first player this season with consecutive eagles — and finished with a 67 to tie for 33rd at 7 under.

Play was delayed again for a lengthy cleanup on 16 about an hour later when Harry Higgs celebrated a par by lifting up his shirt, and playing partner Joel Dahmen took off his shirt and swung it over his head. Both were far out of contention.

The fans threw more garbage later after Thomas holed a 40-foot pitch. Cantlay’s long birdie putt on 16, jumped up after hitting a mark on the green, leaving him with a 4-footer that he holed.