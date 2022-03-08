Scheffler wins at Bay Hill; Ko takes her LPGA season debut

Kum-Kang Park won the Epson Tour’s season-opening Florida’s Natural Charity Classic. The 20-year-old South Korean player closed with 2-under 70 to finish at 9-under 207 at the Country Club of Winter Haven. She also won the tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout last year. Alana Uriell (67) and Frida Kinhult (71) were two strokes back. .... Sihwan Kim closed with a 9-under 63 for a two-shot victory over Phachara Khongwatmai in the International Series-Thailand on the Asian Tour. It was the first professional win for the 33-year-old Kim. He won the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2004 at Olympic Club and played four years at Stanford. ... Oliver Hundeboll of Denmark closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the Mangaung Open in South Africa for his first Challenge Tour title. Tristen Strydom of South Africa shot 68 to finish second in the event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. ... Mao Saigo, seven times a runner-up last year on the Japan LPGA, captured her first title by closing with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament, the first event of the season on the JLPGA.