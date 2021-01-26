Shorthanded L-R women win 78-66

HICKORY — Four Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players each recorded their career-highs in points as the Bears topped winless Queens 78-66 at home Monday evening.

The Bears (2-7 South Atlantic Conf.) only had eight active players for the contest. Both Freedom High graduates and current freshmen guards Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise were among those inactive.

Sydney Wilson (18), Addisen DeLucas (18), Mallory Sherrill (11) and Korbin Tipton (eight) all posted career-bests to lead the Bears. In addition, DeLucas and Nakia Hooks (13 points, 10 rebounds) each had their first career double-double as assistant coach Audrey Timmerman served as acting head coach to lead L-R in the win.

Ashley Woodroffe saw her first action of the season for L-R, playing all 40 minutes and posting 10 points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists.

The Bears next host Mars Hill today at 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Gunn named SAC player of week

L-R senior guard R.J. Gunn was named the SAC AstroTurf men's basketball player of the week, the league announced Monday. Gunn led the Bears to a 3-0 record last week, including a 71-66 win over No. 12 Queens and an 86-85 come-from-behind win over Wingate.