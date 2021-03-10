Six county basketball players named all-district

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its all-district teams, and six Burke County prep players — including a record four from Patton — were honored on the All-District 10 boys and girls teams.
After its first unbeaten regular season and second conference regular-season title all-time, Patton sported all three of the county boys players selected as all-district. They included senior guard Caleb Castle, junior guard/forward Waylon Rutherford and sophomore guard Jayden Powell.
Castle earned Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year honors, and Rutherford was named Burke County player of the year. Both were on the all-district second team.
Rutherford averaged a county-high 20.9 points per game and also led the Panthers at 7.6 rebounds per game and 1.0 blocks per game while adding 2.7 steals per game, all of which placed him second overall in the county ranks. He also averaged 1.7 assists per game.
Castle led the county in assists and steals, ranking fourth in scoring. He averaged 17.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.0 apg and 2.9 spg with a 1.64 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Powell, a third-team all-district selection, ranked third in the county in scoring at 17.6 ppg and added 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.7 spg.
On the girls side, Freedom senior guard Danisha Hemphill was named all-district second team while Patton senior guard Reece Fisher and Draughn sophomore guard Ella Abernathy were named to the third team.
Hemphill, the county player of the year, led all county players at 21.0 points per game and led the Lady Patriots — who also completed a perfect regular season for a second straight year — at 3.0 steals per game (second in county) and a .770 free-throw percentage. Hemphill also boasted averages of 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night (tied for fifth in county).
Fisher averaged 16.8 ppg (third in county), 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg and 2.9 spg (third in county), leading Patton to four straight playoff appearances for the first time ever. Abernathy averaged 17.5 ppg (second in county), 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg (third in county) and 2.7 spg (fourth in county).
It marked the first all-district selection for each of the six county boys and girls players, all of whom were already named first team all-county as well as all-conference.
NCHSAA 3A West runner-up Crest’s Mari Adams and Brad Levine were named District 10 boys player and coach of the year respectively, while Scooter Lawrence and Maraja Pess of 2A state champion Shelby swept girls coach and player of the year honors.
