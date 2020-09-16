Smith enjoys big day in Burke sweep

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — The winning hit in the final inning of the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night was nice, but it wasn’t Peyton Smith’s highlight of the night.

“The mound. Always the mound for me,” Smith said after he helped his Burke squad to 10-0 and 5-3 wins over Chase in Big League Camp Fall League play. “Just knowing I can go up there and dominate people. I got lucky on the hit. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.”

No luck was needed for Smith from the rubber in the opener. The big Patton High senior right-hander struck out five and scattered three hits and a walk in a complete-game shutout, allowing just one runner to reach second base.

“That is vintage Peyton,” Burke coach Ron Swink said. “He did a good job, pitched ahead, had a little pop on it. He didn’t get frustrated. And he’s hitting now too.”

Smith and right fielder Christian White both hit RBI doubles in a five-run bottom of the first inning, and Bret Bedard plated two with a two-out single. Smith added another RBI double in the fifth as Burke scored three times (after two runs in the fourth) to end the contest early via run rule.