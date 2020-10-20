Smith pitches Burke to BLC baseball playoff win

MARION — Being the No. 1 seed and regular-season champions but failing to record a playoff win left Burke with a bad taste in its mouth after the Big League Camp Summer League baseball season.

Maybe sneaking under the radar a tad as the No. 3 seed in the BLC Fall League is just what Burke needed.

Burke got to right to work with a first-inning run in Monday’s playoff opener at Big League Camp versus No. 6 McDowell Gray, and starting pitcher Peyton Smith made sure his team would never trail in a 3-1 victory.

The win lifted Burke (9-4), who’s now riding a five-game streak, into Tuesday’s semifinal contest against No. 2 R-S Central. The winner of that game plays for the title on Thursday.

Smith struck out at least one in every inning. The big Patton High senior right-hander pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 in a dominant effort as Burke topped McDowell Gray for the fifth time this fall and third time in just the last five days.

Smith had allowed just two hits and a walk in six scoreless innings to start the game, capped by his striking out the side with a pair of runners on and a little bit of trouble in the top of the sixth. It was the first time all evening that McDowell Gray had two runners on base simultaneously.