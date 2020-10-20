Smith pitches Burke to BLC baseball playoff win

MARION — Being the No. 1 seed and regular-season champions but failing to record a playoff win left Burke with a bad taste in its mouth after the Big League Camp Summer League baseball season.
Maybe sneaking under the radar a tad as the No. 3 seed in the BLC Fall League is just what Burke needed.
Burke got to right to work with a first-inning run in Monday’s playoff opener at Big League Camp versus No. 6 McDowell Gray, and starting pitcher Peyton Smith made sure his team would never trail in a 3-1 victory.
The win lifted Burke (9-4), who’s now riding a five-game streak, into Tuesday’s semifinal contest against No. 2 R-S Central. The winner of that game plays for the title on Thursday.
Smith struck out at least one in every inning. The big Patton High senior right-hander pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 in a dominant effort as Burke topped McDowell Gray for the fifth time this fall and third time in just the last five days.
Smith had allowed just two hits and a walk in six scoreless innings to start the game, capped by his striking out the side with a pair of runners on and a little bit of trouble in the top of the sixth. It was the first time all evening that McDowell Gray had two runners on base simultaneously.
McDowell Gray produced a pair of opposite-field singles to manufacture its lone run with two outs in the seventh before a grounder to shortstop Wes Smith sent Burke to the winner’s circle.
Burke, meanwhile, scored its first two runs after one-one walks in the first and third innings.
Wes Smith drew a base on balls, advanced to second via a passed ball, stole third and scored on another passed ball in the opening frame.
In the home half of the third, No. 9 hitting left fielder Bret Bedard walked, then stole second base. He advanced on a hit by centerfielder Damien Dula (the first Burke hit of the contest) and scored on a passed ball.
Ahead 2-0 in the fifth, third baseman Brayson Buff led off with a single up the middle before being chopped down on a fielder’s choice by first baseman Waylon Rutherford. Right fielder Christian White bunted Rutherford over to second before Bedard’s single to left chased in Rutherford (who scored on a close play at the plate) and represented the team’s lone RBI in the victory.
Wes Smith and catcher Mason Mozeley singled in the bottom of the sixth for Burke’s other base knocks on the day as Burke outhit McDowell Gray by a 5-4 margin and drew two walks while issuing just one to overcome committing the game’s only two errors.
Second baseman Easton McCoy was responsible for the defensive highlight of the day early on a catch sprinting toward the foul line in shallow right field.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!