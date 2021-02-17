Spring training '21: New year, but COVID-19 protocols remain

NEW YORK — Completing the 2020 season required MLB to rewrite its rule book. Stadiums were emptied, schedules rewritten. Some players opted out. The ones that didn't spat into COVID-19 testing cups until their mouths went dry.
"When it was all said and done, you kind of look back and go, 'God, that was the longest 60 games I've ever been a part of," veteran pitcher Jon Lester said last month.
Well, to borrow from another Chicago Cubs favorite: Let's play 162!
Against the backdrop of a still dangerous coronavirus pandemic, pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training this week, the first step in a 2021 season that will take many of the complexities from 2020's 60-game sprint and stretch them over an additional four months.
Sure, there's the usual buzz over players with new homes. Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, hoping to push the upstart San Diego Padres over the top. Still in their way, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who upgraded with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. Francisco Lindor is a Met, Nolan Arenado a Cardinal, and George Springer and Marcus Semien have joined up on the Blue Jays.
This season, though, promises to again be defined by the pandemic.
Offers by MLB to delay opening day were rejected by the players' association last month, defaulting the league into an on-time start.
Baseball will again use seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings — experiments introduced during last year's condensed regular season to ease the burden on pitchers amid a flood of postponements prompted by positive tests and contact tracing.
Sunflower seeds are still outlawed, and high-fives frowned upon, too. Although limited-capacity crowds are expected at many stadiums, autographs will remain a no-no.
Other 2020 changes have been put on the bench. The universal designated hitter is gone, and no deal has been reached to re-expand the postseason. Of course, last year's agreement to fatten the playoff field from 10 to 16 teams wasn't finished until hours before the first pitch on opening day, so there's precedent for a late change.
Scheduling figures to remain a headache. There were 45 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons last year, and all but two were made up.
Players will again be tested 3-4 times per week for COVID-19 and heavily restricted in what they can do during their time off.
Spring rosters will be limited to 75 players, with minor league camps delayed until the big leaguers leave town for opening day April 1. For fans accustomed to exploring the backfields, there won't be much to see.
The good news for all involved — spread of the virus has slowed near camps. Arizona has dropped from a peak of nearly 14,000 cases in one day to under 2,000, while Florida went from a high of 19,000 cases to under 8,000.
For now, players say they are ready to follow the protocols while looking forward to the day they're playing in full stadiums again.
"Thankful it's going to be, not quite normal, but closer to it," said Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, a Caldwell County native and former World Series MVP. "I think we're on the path back to that, so hopefully it all happens sooner rather than later."