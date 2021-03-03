Steele Creek not on GNCC 2021 calendar

It appears the Grand National Cross Country series has run its course at Steele Creek Campground.

The AMSOIL GNCC off-road dirt bike and ATV racing series has released its 2021 schedule, and the Steele Creek event is not listed among 13 events.

The series was set for its annual Burke County stop late last March before the COVID-19 pandemic brought sports to a halt for several months. The 2020 event was never rescheduled, and GNCC is now set to skip the site for a second consecutive year. Steele Creek hosted the series 20 times, once every year from 2000-2019.

In other local off-road racing news, the Mid East Hare Scramble series is down from three Burke County events to one in 2021, having eliminated two Enola Beach weekends from its 2021 schedule. MEHS is still set to hit HorsePower Park from April 23-25.