Steele Creek not on GNCC schedule

The 21st annual AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Steele Creek off-road dirt bike and ATV races will have to wait until 2021.

GNCC in June released a revised schedule of events through late October. It featured an open slot on Nov. 7-8 to end the revised 2020 schedule, the only open date it listed. Then recently, GNCC updated its schedule indicating CJ Raceway in Newburg, W. Va., would host the final of 13 events this year on Nov. 7-8.

The Burke County race was originally scheduled for April 4-5. GNCC took two months off from mid-March until mid-May in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valdese man wins bocce event

Tom Rice of Valdese recently won the gold medal in bocce in his age division at the Virtual Senior Games state finals. Rice, 77, won the 75-79 division.

A total of 66 participants qualified through local events to compete for the state title in the sport as the games moved virtual this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rice qualified through the Unifour Senior Games.

Rice is a Le Phare De Alpes member and says the local bocce group competes each Tuesday at 10 a.m., with new players always welcome.

CCCTI scrimmages this week