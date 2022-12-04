Steelers get 19-16 win over Falcons

ATLANTA — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season. They held off the Falcons 19-16 before thousands of towel-waving fans in Atlanta. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the 5-7 Steelers finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Atlanta squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row. This time, a holding penalty wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown.

Giants and Commanders tie at 20 : EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture. Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. The Giants ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders are unbeaten in four and have only one loss in their last eight games.

Lions rout Jaguars 40-14: DETROIT — Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get off to a strong start and they didn’t slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Lions scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away. The Jaguars had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.

Eagles beat Titans 35-10: PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans 35-10. A.J. Brown caught two touchdowns against his former team. Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start, their first time with that record since 2004 and the fourth time in franchise history. The speedy, sure-armed QB set a career high with 29 total touchdowns and had his third career game with four total TDs. The Eagles’ defense was first-rate, too, bottling up Derrick Henry and limiting Ryan Tannehill to 141 passing yards.

Packers rally to beat Bears 28-19: CHICAGO — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to come away with its eighth straight win over the Bears.

Ravens get past Broncos 10-9: BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9. Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays. Huntley converted fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run. Then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass. Huntley scored on the next play. Russell Wilson led the Broncos back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.

Browns get 27-14 win over Texans: HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

Vikings get 27-22 victory over Jets: MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets. Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings. They improved to 10-2 by completing a four-game sweep of the AFC East in typical nail-biting fashion. Mike White passed for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets and scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go. The Jets are 7-5.