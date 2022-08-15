Tennis Roundup: Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, Halep wins 3rd National Bank title,

MONTREAL (AP) — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.

"It's an amazing feeling," Busta said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here."

The 23rd-ranked Carreno Busta improved to 7-5 in final appearances.

"It's not the first one, but it's for sure the most important," Carreno Busta said. "It's a Masters 1000. It's something great to win these kind of titles."

Hurkacz fell to 5-1 in finals.

"It's the little things that make a big difference," Hurkacz said. "If you don't make your first serves and, with Pablo making some good returns, then you're under a lot of pressure."

Unseeded Reilly Opelka reached the final last year in Toronto, then lost to Daniil Medvedev.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN

TORONTO (AP) — Simona Halep of Romania won her third National Bank Open title Sunday, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

The 30-year-old Halep, also the 2016 and 2018 winner in Montreal, won her 24th WTA Tour and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach.

"It's tough to compare," Halep said about the three victories. "I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same. This tournament is a pretty big tournament, it's a great tournament.

"It's a great victory, in my opinion. I really take it with both hands. It gives me an extra boost to believe that there is more to come."

Halep admitted earlier this season that she was considering retiring from professional tennis in 2021 after falling out of the top 10.

"When I started the year I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, top 10. And here I am," said Halep, who will jump to No. 6 on Monday. "So, it's a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I will give myself credit. I'm just dreaming for more."

The 26-year-old Haddad Maia played her first WTA Masters event final. In June, she won consecutive grass-court events in Nottingham and Birmingham in England for her first two tour titles.

"I think we are improving a lot every single day," Haddad Maia said. "Not even in the matches, but, outside of the tour, when we are practicing. We are taking care of my body. We are doing good things."

She beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 16.

Later, Coco Gauff took the top spot in the doubles rankings when she teamed with fellow American Jessica Pegula to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Pere 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5 in the final.

The 18-year-old Gauff and Pegula won their second title as a team. Gauff and Pegula were the runners-up at the French Open in June, when Gauff also reached her first singles Grand Slam final before losing to Swiatek.