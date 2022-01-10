Barty wins Sydney event, heads to Melbourne

After winning both the singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International, top-ranked Ash Barty has decided she doesn’t need any more tournament action before the Australian Open.

Barty announced Monday that she’d travel directly from Adelaide to Melbourne Park and skip the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Geographically, that makes sense — it’s much easier to get directly from Adelaide to Melbourne. But from a career standpoint, having a week off to fine-tune ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is more important.

“It’s been an extraordinary week. We’ve been able to play lots of matches in singles and doubles,” Barty said Monday. “We’ve had plenty of court time, which is great.”

Later Monday, Nick Kyrgios also pulled out of the Sydney tournament after contracting the coronavirus, placing him in doubt for the Australian Open which begins next Monday.

“I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID,” Kyrgios posted on Instagram. “I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms.”