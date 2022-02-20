Carlos Alcaraz to play Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon Saturday at the Rio Open.
With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the 18-year-old Alcaraz won his quarterfinal clash against Berrettini 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 before returning to the court hours later for a 6-2, 7-5 win over Fognini to advance to Sunday's final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
The quarterfinals and semifinals were played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.
"It means a lot to me," said Alcaraz on making his first final since winning in Umag last year. "I surprised myself to be able to win two matches in a row in the same day. It's tough to win one match, two is even tougher."
After a dominant opening set, the Spaniard fell behind 1-4 in the second as Fognini grew in confidence and rode his momentum. Despite his youth, the 29th-ranked Alcaraz showed good experience and composure to retake control by pinning the Italian back with powerful hitting to take six of the next seven game and claim a deserved victory as the clock approached 1 a.m. in Rio.
Earlier, Schwartzman backed up a marathon 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar in the afternoon with a two-hour 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over countryman Francisco Cerundolo in the evening to reach the championship match, his second tour final in as many weeks.
The Argentine saved three set points before claiming the opening set in a tiebreaker the opening set paved the the way for a much-needed straight-set win.
"Unbelievable. The effort I did today with my team, not just me. Also Francisco, both of us, and now Fognini and Alcaraz," Schwartzman said. "Yesterday we were here all day long. We went to the hotel at 10 p.m. yesterday, coming back in the morning today to play one match, now the other one. I don't know how I did it, I really don't understand how I did it, but I did."
Rublev wins Open 13 for 9th title
MARSEILLE, France — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 (4) to win the Open 13 tournament on Sunday, clinching his ninth career title and first for almost a year.
Since winning in Rotterdam in March last year, Rublev had lost three finals. He improved to 5-0 in indoor finals and 9-5 overall, while Auger-Aliassime dropped to 1-9 in finals.
The 21-year-old Canadian arrived in southern France in top form after beating Rublev in the semifinals and then upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final last Sunday.
It was his first title after losing his previous eight finals.
He led 2-0 in the first set against Rublev and squandered a set point in the 12th game of the second set.
"All the battles I have had with Felix since the first time back in 2018 have had drama," the 24-year-old Rublev said. "All have had at least one set that went 7-6 and now he is one of the greatest players. Especially this season, he is on top now."
Auger-Aliassime led the serving contest 12-9 in aces but Rublev showed again why he is considered one of the best returners and retrievers on the tour.
He played the shot of the match in the fifth game of the first set, returning a smash close to his body and turning it into a two-handed backhand winner.
"I had to increase my level otherwise I would have had no chance against Felix," Rublev said. "I was thinking it would go to three sets. But somehow I was able to raise my level and in the end it was tough."
Norrie, Opelka reach Delray final
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.
Norrie beat fourth-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal Saturday. Opelka edged John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in exactly three hours in the late match.
The final will be the second at Delray for Opelka, the tournament's 2020 champion. It'll also be the first time in the tournament's 30-year history that the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed advanced to the final.
The closest instances of that happening: a pair of No. 1 vs. No. 3 finals, along with a pair of No. 2 vs. No. 3 finals. But there's never been a 1 vs. 2 at Delray, until now.