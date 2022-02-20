Carlos Alcaraz to play Rio Open final

He led 2-0 in the first set against Rublev and squandered a set point in the 12th game of the second set.

"All the battles I have had with Felix since the first time back in 2018 have had drama," the 24-year-old Rublev said. "All have had at least one set that went 7-6 and now he is one of the greatest players. Especially this season, he is on top now."

Auger-Aliassime led the serving contest 12-9 in aces but Rublev showed again why he is considered one of the best returners and retrievers on the tour.

He played the shot of the match in the fifth game of the first set, returning a smash close to his body and turning it into a two-handed backhand winner.

"I had to increase my level otherwise I would have had no chance against Felix," Rublev said. "I was thinking it would go to three sets. But somehow I was able to raise my level and in the end it was tough."

Norrie, Opelka reach Delray final

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie and second-seeded Reilly Opelka will meet in the final of the Delray Beach Open.