Nadal outlasts teen Alcaraz in 3 sets

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal faced down the future and emerged victorious, outlasting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Saturday night to reach the BNP Paribas Open final and improve to 20-0 this year.
The 21-time major champion threw his head back, smiled and raised both arms in triumph after escaping an aggressive Alcaraz. The 18-year-old never appeared rattled playing his vaunted countryman, who had the crowd, a 17-year advantage in age and loads of experience in his favor.
"He has all the ingredients to become an amazing champion," Nadal said. "I don't have many doubts that he will be great. He is already, by the way."
Nadal's perfect record is the third-best start to a season since 1990. He's won titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco.
Nadal met Taylor Fritz in the final Sunday. Seeded 20th, Fritz was the first American man to make the final since John Isner in 2012, and he hoped to be the first to win the title since Andre Agassi in 2001.
Fritz ended No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev's 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the other semifinal. The Russian had won 13 consecutive matches since Feb. 14, including back-to-back titles at Marseille and Dubai.
Nadal staved off three break points on his serve in the fifth game of the third set and then broke Alcaraz with a forehand volley winner to go up 5-3. Nadal served out the match with a love game, punctuating the 3-hour, 12-minute struggle with a 95-mph ace.
"Rafa has thousand lives," Alcaraz said. "If he's down, he's able to play at a great level in the tough moments."
Alcaraz hit 39 winners to 20 for Nadal. The teen saved 15 of the 20 break points he faced through the first two sets, but couldn't stop the net-rushing Nadal who broke him to go up 4-3.
That's when Nadal called for a trainer, who appeared to give the soon-to-be 36-year-old star an adjustment. Nadal said he was feeling pain on the left side of his chest.
Ranked 19th in the world, Alcaraz outdueled Nadal in a second set that featured five service breaks, including four in a row.
Tied 4-all, Alcaraz broke Nadal in a game that lasted 19 minutes, 42 seconds. Nadal's errant forehand gave Alcaraz the advantage on the seventh break point of the game. The teenager tossed up a topspin lob near the baseline that Nadal could not catch up to and Alcaraz led 5-4. He served out the set, 6-4.
"If you are playing with Rafa, you have to be calm, you have to think well in the tough moments," Alcaraz said. "That's what I learned in this match."