Osaka loses at Indian Wells after outburst

"I watched a video of Venus and Serena (Williams) getting heckled here, if you've never watched it you should watch it," Osaka said. "I don't know why, but it went into my head and it got replayed a lot. I'm trying not to cry."

The Williams sisters were heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001. Venus withdrew, with a knee injury, from her scheduled semifinal against Serena shortly before it was to begin. When Venus and their father Richard took their seats to watch Serena in the final against Kim Clijsters, the crowd began booing. As the match went on, fans jeered Serena. Their father said he was the target of racial slurs. The sisters boycotted the tournament for years before eventually returning.

Osaka has said she struggled with depression after winning the 2018 U.S. Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams. She withdrew from last year's French Open to tend to her mental health.

Osaka won her opening-round match against Sloane Stephens in three sets in her return to the desert, where she won the title in 2018. Osaka hadn't played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Only having played a handful of events last year, her ranking dropped to 78th in the world.