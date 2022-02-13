Ruud, Schwartzman to play Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES — Top-seeded players Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman will play in Sunday's final of the Argentina Open.

The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best ranked player, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay court tournament, respectively.

Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Hours later, Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tense match by 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Schwarztman had finished just a few hours earlier his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain.

Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Opelka wins 46-point tiebreaker, beats Isner

DALLAS — John Isner has already been part of the two longest matches in Wimbledon history. Might as well add the longest tiebreaker on the ATP Tour, at his hometown event no less.

Reilly Opelka beat Isner 24-22 in a second-set tiebreaker Saturday to finish a victory that put him in the final of the inaugural Dallas Open.