Teravainen, Aho score in Hurricanes' fifth straight win

Both of Carolina’s goals came in similar fashion with crisp passing.

“It’s kind of what was available,” Brind’Amour said of the puck movement. “The whole key for us is to understand what’s available, what is the best play.”

Jalen Chatfield and Svechnikov set up Teravainen’s goal in the first period. And Aho finished a power-play sequence when the puck went from Teravainen to Svechnikov later in the period.

“We created those changes and obviously big goals early on,” said Aho, who now has a team-high 23 goals. “It was enough for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Oilers have allowed at least one power-play goal in six games in a row.

“That’s an area that we can continue to clean up,” Woodcroft said. “We can be better for sure.”

The Hurricanes were perfect on four penalty-killing stints.

“It all starts with a hot goalie,” Aho said. “You trust your own goalie.”