THE BIG THREE: Senior playmaker trio returns for more at Freedom

Needless to say, those guys will be counted on in a big way for new head coach Justin Hawn.

“They’re going to be the bellcows,” Hawn said. “You have three senior skill kids who have been through the fire and put the time in and worked their tails off. That’s the most important part for me. They have bought in to the new staff and the new program. They’re here, they’re working hard and they can really be special with the kind of explosiveness ‘Mud’ (Caldwell) has on the outside and ‘D2’ (Dula) being sort of a technician on that back side. And Chase is so quick in the hole and can get vertical in a heartbeat.

“We’re definitely going to be counting on those three kids to really step up for us.”

Replacing Birchfield, who either holds or held at one time during his career virtually every major school and county passing record, won’t be easy. The task falls to senior Thad Reid, a South Caldwell transfer, to guide FHS’ spread offense.

“He’s another kid who has bought in and been here the entire time (during the offseason),” Hawn said. “I don’t think he’s missed a workout. He’s intelligent and can do what we ask him to do. He has good leadership qualities and is a better athlete than what you expect.”