THE BIG THREE: Senior playmaker trio returns for more at Freedom

For the Freedom football team, much has changed since it last hit the field over 15 months ago.
But three big things remain the same. Or, more specifically, three big names.
While the Patriots will be minus three-year starting quarterback Jayden Birchfield, now at Navy, and two-year head coach Luke Little, who departed for Wilmington Laney, FHS has the luxury of returning two of its three leading receivers and its top running back from the 2019 season.
Receivers Desmond Caldwell and Damien Dula, both four-year varsity players, and Chase Young, who battled through injuries to finally become Freedom’s primary runner as a junior, collectively return more than 2,500 yards from 2019, along with 36 offensive touchdowns.
Caldwell has either outright or by tie led the county in receiving yards each of the past two seasons, corralling 53 catches for 970 yards and a county-best 11 scores as a junior. His sophomore season was even more prolific, with 1,190 yards — nearly 500 more than second place — and 13 TDs. Entering the season, he is only 136 yards and four receiving touchdowns away from former Patriot Khris Gardin’s county career records of 2,512 yards and 32 TDs.
Young was second in the county with 17 rushing TDs and third with 1,044 yards on 135 attempts (7.73 YPC) in 2019, while Dula was third for FHS and seventh in the county with 554 receiving yards and fifth in the county and second for the Patriots with eight TD receptions on 51 catches.
Needless to say, those guys will be counted on in a big way for new head coach Justin Hawn.
“They’re going to be the bellcows,” Hawn said. “You have three senior skill kids who have been through the fire and put the time in and worked their tails off. That’s the most important part for me. They have bought in to the new staff and the new program. They’re here, they’re working hard and they can really be special with the kind of explosiveness ‘Mud’ (Caldwell) has on the outside and ‘D2’ (Dula) being sort of a technician on that back side. And Chase is so quick in the hole and can get vertical in a heartbeat.
“We’re definitely going to be counting on those three kids to really step up for us.”
Replacing Birchfield, who either holds or held at one time during his career virtually every major school and county passing record, won’t be easy. The task falls to senior Thad Reid, a South Caldwell transfer, to guide FHS’ spread offense.
“He’s another kid who has bought in and been here the entire time (during the offseason),” Hawn said. “I don’t think he’s missed a workout. He’s intelligent and can do what we ask him to do. He has good leadership qualities and is a better athlete than what you expect.”
Caldwell and Dula will be joined in the receiving corps mainly by sophomores Alec Hall, Sacred Baylor and Avery Pollard. Young again will be joined in the backfield rotation by fellow senior Makhi Spates, who complemented him with 446 yards and six TDs on 78 carries in 2019, as well as sophomores Demarcus Lawrence and BG Hampton and freshman Justice Cunningham.
Occupying the H-back, fullback and tight end positions will be versatile names like Cam Silvers, Chris Hensley, Malikai Lloyd and Trey Wilfong.
Contending for time along the mostly new-look offensive line are left tackle Gabe Longsoldier, guards Kalvin Khang, Eli Thomas, Jadden Corpening and Caleb Morrissey, centers Dylan Edwards and Eli Thomas, and right tackles Trenton Coffey and Jesus Becerra.
Anchoring Freedom’s overall young defense will be quite a few two-way players, including experienced senior middle linebacker Silvers, along with Hall, who will shift back from linebacker to strong safety after starting as a freshman. Young and Dula also will bring extensive past experience to the secondary.
Defensive linemen include Hampton, Hensley, Wilfong, Longsoldier, Corpening and Coffey. Outside linebackers will be Pollard, Lawrence, Lloyd and Spates. And the DB rotation will be filled out by Baylor and Reid.
Special teams remain in flux, particularly at kicker, where Hawn hopes to see soccer and basketball player Drew Costello come out to play. Caldwell may punt some in addition to returning kicks and punts, with return duties likely shared with Dula, Young and Baylor.
The Patriots’ season started late Thursday at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe St. Stephens.
