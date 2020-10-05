THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Different paths to the Shrine Bowl

He said he couldn’t remember the exact number, but had “six or seven surgeries” before the age of 3 on both his hands and feet and spent time in Shriners Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Of course, one of the main stops for Shrine Bowl players during game week each year is that same hospital.

“It will be cool to go back,” said Cole, who visited once around last Christmas. “It means a lot to those kids, and it’s nice to see all those faces light up when they hear you play football. It’s all about giving back.”

His attitude is undoubtedly the reason for his success, both in the classroom, where he holds a 3.75 GPA, and on the football field, where he racked up nearly 300 all-purpose yards with a pair of touchdowns this fall, in addition to playing on the defensive side of the ball nearly every snap.

“I don’t look at it like I have a disability,” said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-sport letterman who is also the reigning SMAC boys high jump champion in track.

“Other people might. But being born with it, I haven’t had to adapt. I’ve just dealt with the adversity, if you want to call it that.”

Cole is currently being looked at by NCAA Division I universities East Carolina, Appalachian State, Elon and Wofford.