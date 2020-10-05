THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Different paths to the Shrine Bowl

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from October 2010 and 2015 … 10 and five years ago at this time:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an October 2010 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
For the 32nd time overall and first time since 2004, Burke County will be represented in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, one of the longest running high school football all-star games in the country.
Patton High senior two-way standout Zack Cole receives the honor this year, becoming the first-ever Panthers player to get a bid. Cole is a three-year starter at safety and wide receiver and will play in the defensive secondary for the game, which takes place two days after his 18th birthday on Dec. 18 at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
“It was kind of a shock,” Cole said upon hearing the news. “It’s definitely a privilege and an honor to represent Patton in that big of a game. To know you were one of 44 players in the state chosen, it’s exciting.”
In a way, Cole’s selection completes the process of him coming full-circle in his life.
Cole was born with just four fingers on his right hand, and the two closest his thumb stop at the first knuckle. He doesn’t have a big toe on either foot. He was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, which hinders prenatal circulation.
He said he couldn’t remember the exact number, but had “six or seven surgeries” before the age of 3 on both his hands and feet and spent time in Shriners Hospital in Greenville, S.C.
Of course, one of the main stops for Shrine Bowl players during game week each year is that same hospital.
“It will be cool to go back,” said Cole, who visited once around last Christmas. “It means a lot to those kids, and it’s nice to see all those faces light up when they hear you play football. It’s all about giving back.”
His attitude is undoubtedly the reason for his success, both in the classroom, where he holds a 3.75 GPA, and on the football field, where he racked up nearly 300 all-purpose yards with a pair of touchdowns this fall, in addition to playing on the defensive side of the ball nearly every snap.
“I don’t look at it like I have a disability,” said the 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-sport letterman who is also the reigning SMAC boys high jump champion in track.
“Other people might. But being born with it, I haven’t had to adapt. I’ve just dealt with the adversity, if you want to call it that.”
Cole is currently being looked at by NCAA Division I universities East Carolina, Appalachian State, Elon and Wofford.
“He’s a great kid who has worked very hard to get where he is,” Patton coach Chris Deal said. “He has a great attitude and he’s played very well all over the field for us. He’s absolutely up for every challenge you throw at him, which is a dream to coach.”
Emmons named to Shrine Bowl
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following three articles originally appeared in October 2015 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Freedom senior running back B.J. Emmons on Monday was named to North Carolina’s roster for the 79th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which takes place Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
Emmons (6-0, 225) is Burke County’s first selection since 2011, when Michael Helms and Marcus Kincaid both made the Tar Heels’ team. That was the last time N.C. defeated the rival S.C. Sandlappers, who lead the all-time series, 44-30-4. Emmons is the 11th representative from Freedom all-time and 37th from Burke County.
Emmons is the two-time defending county player of the year by The News Herald and later this winter will also participate in the ninth annual Under Armour All-America High School Football Game in early January in Florida.
Emmons is an Alabama verbal commit, ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the nation (No. 3 running back) by Scout.com. ESPN rates him as the No. 5 running back and No. 3 player in the state for the class of 2016.
‘Coach Mac’ press box dedication
“On the banks of the majestic Catawba River.”
It’s a call that’s now synonymous with Freedom High School football, and one that will forever be linked to the man who uttered those words time and again during the fall for more than 30 years: Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh, known to many as simply "Coach Mac" or "Reverend Mac.”
Tonight at approximately 7:10 p.m. in a pregame ceremony before the Patriots host Hibriten for Senior Night, the FHS press box will be dedicated to their long-time public address announcer, McIntosh. McIntosh will be on the track and get the microphone for one more call.
“This is wonderful,” McIntosh told The News Herald. “I love it, and it keeps me connected with Freedom football, so I want to thank them. … It’s been an amazing part of my life being in the school system.”
McIntosh served as a football coach and math teacher at Olive Hill High School and later at Morganton High School for 24 years until BCPS’ consolidation in 1973. He then moved to the press box, where he worked with Freedom’s first public address announcer Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson for 11 seasons. In 1984, Anderson left the press box, and “Mac” headed things up solo for the next 23 seasons until 2006.
Raider claim 1st boys soccer title
The East Burke Middle boys soccer squad has turned heads in soaring to an 11-1 regular-season record while capturing the school’s first-ever Foothills Athletic Conference championship in the sport.
EB, who was in the middle of the pack at 6-6 just last year, outscored its opponents 61-9 during the regular season. The Raiders posted six shutouts on the year — all by seventh-grade goalkeeper Jonathan Salgado. The squad is coached by Will Reeves and Eric Gramer.
Eleven different players have scored goals for EB this season. Micah Chrisco leads the Raiders with 21 including hat tricks against East McDowell, West McDowell and Heritage. Chrisco, Anthony Thao (11), Trenton Gilbert (eight) and Bryan Hernandez (five) have accounted for more than 70 percent of the team’s offensive production.
“Our entire team contributed to this magical season. We have had great communication along with superb teamwork,” Thao said.
“Our goalie is the best I’ve seen. Jonathan has saved more goals that I’ve shot my entire career,” noted Chrisco. “He’s funny, outrageous and always making strong saves. He’s (like a captain) telling the whole field what to do.”
