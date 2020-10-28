THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Ervin onto ECU starting O-line

“Well our new coach, Ed Emory, came in and saw that we didn’t have too many offensive linemen returning, especially tackles,” Ervin said. “So he decided to put his best five people on the front wall. I guess I was just one of those five.”

This season is also different as Emory, a former All-American at ECU, has returned to his alma mater after a stint at Georgia Tech. The offense still is based out of the wishbone.

“About the only major change was that we now try to be quicker and faster than our opponents instead of trying to outmuscle them,” Ervin said. “Of course, Coach Emory is a different personality. The man absolutely wants to win, he has to win.”

Ervin prepared for the season by going to the first session of summer school, where he worked out daily in ECU’s expanded weight program. Then he came home to work for a local lumber company. He kept in shape by working out with his friend and former Freedom teammate, Darrin Wilson. He returned to ECU weighing 240, but camp worked him back down to 225.

Lady Cavs win XC conference, sectional

Both coach Wilton Daves of Freedom, who had never lost a cross country title meet in seven years, and coach Ron Hastings of East Burke came away from Monday’s Western 4A championship meet wearing broad, wide grins.