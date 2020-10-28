THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Ervin onto ECU starting O-line

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from October 1980 … 40 years ago at this time:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following articles each originally appeared in October 1980 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Mark Ervin knew the football season at East Carolina University would be different in 1980.
But as the fall schedule rolled around, the former Freedom High School player could tell the changes were going to be for the good. He went from a backup center to a first-string offensive tackle in the Pirates’ explosive offense.
“I knew I was going to be starting about two weeks before our first game,” said Ervin, who was the team’s No. 3 center in ’79. “I was new and I lacked any real game experience, but now I am progressing pretty fast.”
Ervin’s experience had to come fast. The ECU offense rolled up 495 yards in a 35-14 win over Duke in the season opener. The Pirates also scored a lot of points in their second game despite losing 27-21 to the Ragin’ Cajuns of Southwestern Louisiana.
The Pirates have continued to play well on offense including a touchdown against Florida State, a team which was not scored on in the previous 10 quarters.
The question remains however, why does a 225-pound third-string center become a starting offensive tackle, a position that often requires much more bulk.
“Well our new coach, Ed Emory, came in and saw that we didn’t have too many offensive linemen returning, especially tackles,” Ervin said. “So he decided to put his best five people on the front wall. I guess I was just one of those five.”
This season is also different as Emory, a former All-American at ECU, has returned to his alma mater after a stint at Georgia Tech. The offense still is based out of the wishbone.
“About the only major change was that we now try to be quicker and faster than our opponents instead of trying to outmuscle them,” Ervin said. “Of course, Coach Emory is a different personality. The man absolutely wants to win, he has to win.”
Ervin prepared for the season by going to the first session of summer school, where he worked out daily in ECU’s expanded weight program. Then he came home to work for a local lumber company. He kept in shape by working out with his friend and former Freedom teammate, Darrin Wilson. He returned to ECU weighing 240, but camp worked him back down to 225.
Lady Cavs win XC conference, sectional
Both coach Wilton Daves of Freedom, who had never lost a cross country title meet in seven years, and coach Ron Hastings of East Burke came away from Monday’s Western 4A championship meet wearing broad, wide grins.
Daves saw his Patriots, a team picked as low as fourth, finish second to powerful Asheville.
Hastings, whose youthful girls team has generated interest in cross country in Burke County, watched the Lady Cavaliers hold off a string challenge from Ashbrook to win the title at Freedom’s three-mile course.
“This is our first championship, and I’m extremely proud of all the runners,” Hastings said. “I’m just thrilled. When we won our first meet here, we set our goals toward winning this championship.”
The EB girls’ “H” connection was good enough to win the title. Juniors Stephanie Hammett, Julie Hudson and Debbie Hollifield finished second, third and eighth respectively. The Lady Cavs finished with 13 points to Ashbrook’s 18.
The Freedom boys duo of Phil Church and James Allen placed third and fourth.
… Later that month, the Lady Cavs easily claimed the sectional, advancing to the state championships at McAlpine Park in Charlotte. EB finished with 36 points to second-place Erwin’s 68.
Hammett (19:10) was third individually and Hudson (19:40) was fifth. Hollifield, Karen Gibbs and Deloris Piercy rounded out the team’s effort.
Morganton, GH win jr. high football titles
The Morganton Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Burke County junior high football championship by downing Glen Alpine 30-6.
After Darryl Staley’s touchdown put the Green Wave on top, Morganton (5-0) took over, scoring four touchdowns. The first came on a 32-yard run by Charles Tate. In the second quarter, Charles Reed scored on a 50-yard run. Then Steve Carson and Ernest Rutherford added second-half rushing TDs from 1 and 5 yards out. Carson, David Caviness and Gerald Rutherford each converted a two-point conversion for Morganton.
The George Hildebrand Eagles (6-0), meanwhile, defeated Drexel 14-6 in a battle of unbeatens to claim the county’s junior high JV (seventh- and eighth-grade) title.
After a scoreless first half, Pat Robinson’s 76-yard TD run got the Eagles out front to stay, 6-0. Forester Jenkins scored on a 5-yard run and added the conversion for a 14-0 edge before the Wolverines avoided the shutout in the closing minutes.
Valdese, GA claim outright youth titles
The Valdese pee wees and Glen Alpine midgets finished off undefeated regular-season titles in the Burke County Recreation youth football league, while Valdese and Hildebran shared the mighty mite crown.
The Tigers (5-0) routed Drexel 28-0 behind TDs from Steve Walker (two), Steve Hice and Chris Cozort with Dennis Seagle and Greg Treadway adding conversion runs.
The Greenwaves topped Hildebran, 8-0, in a first-place battle after both teams entered the action at 3-0. Scott Woody’s 3-yard run and conversion carry in the second period provided all the points.
Valdese’s Michael Berry (2-yard run) and Billy Hale (72-yard run) scored in a 14-0 mighty mite victory over Drexel. And in Hildebran’s 24-8 mighty mite win over Glen Alpine, Allen Dennie scored on runs of 2 and 51 yards, and Brent Fulbright added a 6-yard TD carry.
