THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Freedom 1st soccer title marked by tragedy

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following articles each originally appeared in October 1990 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Although Freedom clinched its first-ever soccer championship Friday afternoon with a 6-1 victory over South Caldwell, the death of a Patriots player in a car crash Friday night put a damper on the title celebration.
Sophomore Bounmee Kue, who was the leading scorer on the team with 16 goals and nine assists, died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Fleming Drive in Morganton about midnight Friday.
The victory over the Spartans tied Freedom with Hickory at 11-1 in the Northwestern 4A Conference as the teams shared the title after a regular season in which the Patriots established a new program-record with a 10-game win streak and look to keep adding to their program-record 19 overall wins.
The Pats and Red Tornadoes play a tiebreaker game Monday to decide which team earns the league’s top state playoff seed.
According to FHS coach Rob Wilcher, despite the sadness over Kue’s death, his teammates voted to play the match Monday night.
“We let the kids get some of their feelings out and talked about how we wanted to support each other,” Wilcher said. “We talked about how tragedy sometimes affects people in life. These kids are a close-knit group, and they’ve been playing together for years.
“When someone close to you with so much potential who has so many bright days ahead dies, it’s a sad time. … We’re going to dedicate the rest of the season to Bounmee. His spirit will be there anytime we go on the field.”
Kue had an assist Friday, and Josh Timbers scored three goals. J. Hemphill, Eliot Jones and Manny Mojica scored once apiece, while Taf Hemphill had two assists and Jason Sperati one assist.
Freedom XC back-to-back
Freedom edged Watauga to capture its second straight NWC boys cross country title Monday afternoon at Freedom Park.
The Patriots, led by three top-10 finishers to earn 40 points, and Watauga (46) were followed in order by third-place East Burke (87), Hickory, South Caldwell and McDowell. Watauga owned the girls race and nearly completed a perfect score, with Freedom finishing third and EB in fourth.
John Logan of Freedom, who dominated throughout the season, was the boys individual winner. The Patriots had to work hard toward the end of the season in order to repeat with two of their top runners, Jason Michael and Christian Clark, out with injuries. Freedom just got both back last week, and Logan was slowed by an appendectomy he underwent late in the summer.
“I guess in the three years I’ve coached, this is the most nervous I’ve been,” said relieved FHS coach Rob Ford.
Caroway back at tennis state
Freedom senior Traci Caroway qualified for the NCHSAA girls tennis state championships in Chapel Hill for a third straight year by advancing to the 4A Northwest Regional semifinals at Freedom Park.
Caroway, the No. 3 regional seed who played in the No. 1 slot for Freedom all season, reached the semis by defeating A.C. Reynolds’ Joann Stonestreet, 6-1, 6-3, after an opening-round bye.
Caroway reached state as a sophomore with doubles partner Heather Manry, then last year as a junior, she qualified in singles. Caroway lost in the opening round of 16 both seasons but said she feels less nervous this time.
“I feel more confident,” Caroway said. “I should do a lot better than previous years.”
Her FHS coach Marsha Crump agrees.
“Traci plays well,” Crump said. “She just needs to get herself ready, relax and play tennis.”
Liberty, GA, OH claim titles
The Liberty football team made sure it would have a share of the Foothills Junior High Athletic Conference championship with a 12-8 win over previously undefeated Oak Hill on the Bulldogs’ home field Thursday.
The win pushed the Knights to 6-1, a half-game clear of Oak Hill and West McDowell, who finish their seasons versus one another next week while Liberty is off.
After a botched Bulldogs punt attempt, Liberty cashed in the short field for its first score on a Kevin Dale 10-yard run. A Bobby Martin 81-yard TD run and Derrick Martin conversion run gave OH its lone lead before Dale punched in the final score from 4 yards out on fourth and goal following a Knights’ fumble recovery deep in Bulldog territory.
… Glen Alpine continued its volleyball dynasty, defeating rival Oak Hill, 15-2, 15-6, to capture a fourth consecutive FAC regular-season title. The Lady Green Wave, coached by Janet Greene, were led offensively by finishers Jeanine Conley and Emily Stringer as well as the setting of Miranda Keever, Ashley McFalls and Caroline Hyatt.
GA capped its perfect 8-0 season the next week with a second straight FAC tournament title, beating Central 15-7, 15-2 in the semifinals and East, 15-10, 15-8, in the finals.
… Oak Hill defeated Liberty 4-1 at home Wednesday to the clinch the FAC soccer title. Chris Suiter scored twice for the Bulldogs (6-0), and Danny Johnson and Kelly Gibson added a goal apiece. Jason Kirksey and Cason Reid, as well as goalkeeper Scotty Garcia, sparked the defense in limiting the Knights to one goal. Mark Sossoman scored Liberty’s lone goal.
