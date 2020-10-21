THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Freedom 1st soccer title marked by tragedy

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from October 1990 … 30 years ago at this time:

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following articles each originally appeared in October 1990 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)

Although Freedom clinched its first-ever soccer championship Friday afternoon with a 6-1 victory over South Caldwell, the death of a Patriots player in a car crash Friday night put a damper on the title celebration.

Sophomore Bounmee Kue, who was the leading scorer on the team with 16 goals and nine assists, died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Fleming Drive in Morganton about midnight Friday.

The victory over the Spartans tied Freedom with Hickory at 11-1 in the Northwestern 4A Conference as the teams shared the title after a regular season in which the Patriots established a new program-record with a 10-game win streak and look to keep adding to their program-record 19 overall wins.

The Pats and Red Tornadoes play a tiebreaker game Monday to decide which team earns the league’s top state playoff seed.

According to FHS coach Rob Wilcher, despite the sadness over Kue’s death, his teammates voted to play the match Monday night.