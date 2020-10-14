THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Freedom celebrates tennis, volleyball titles in 2000

The final point came via an ace by Jennifer Miller, who was playing her final regular-season home match.

“She is an incredible person, not just a volleyball player, and I have had the privilege to see her grow these last four years,” Crew said. “She has been a fabulous leader for our team and a true competitor.”

The third set proved easily the most competitive. Up by just one late, Ginny Erwin’s kill ended things for Freedom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pats-Cavs soccer split

A surprisingly frigid early October chill fell on East Burke Stadium on Monday night, but it did little to cool the county rivalry between the Cavaliers and Freedom.

With temperatures dipping into the 30s, the two teams fought tooth and nail for 80 minutes but that wasn’t enough to settle things.

In the first of two overtimes, EB struck first, but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots charged back with a goal of their own followed by the game-winner in the second OT session.

“It’s always a big game when East Burke and Freedom play,” said FHS coach David Fletcher. “Especially for us. We’re in the chase for a conference championship. We had to win this game to stay in the hunt.”