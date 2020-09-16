THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Freedom surges past Burns for 4-0 start

“I’m getting too old to go through many more like this one,” Threatt said. “I like to win ’em in regulation.”

The Cavs’ comeback bid started with a Joey Smith to Trinity Hare 44-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. Howard Anthony plunged in from 2 yards out to make it a one-score game early in the fourth before Smith found Hare again covering 26 yards with 34 seconds remaining.

EB’s best chance then came after a West missed field goal to start overtime. But the Cavs answered with a miss of their own to extend the game. Mark Rector led EB with 75 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Freedom 20, E. Rutherford 12

A week after suffering through the fourth-worst defeat in school history (37-0 vs. Shelby), the Patriots bounced back to beat the Cavaliers again gain their first win of the year.

“Coming off last week, this was an important win,” McMahon said. “But we have to remember we haven’t won the Super Bowl and we didn’t win Fat Friday tonight. It was just one more step toward improvement. But our young team needed a victory.”

The opening loss nurtured more team unity, something Freedom will need as it continues the season, junior quarterback Brad King said.