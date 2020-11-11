THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Golf great, Morganton native Patton creates sensation

“Billy Joe, carrying on the Wake Forest torch that Arnold Palmer has lit, was the gallery favorite. He won them over with his ace.

“On No. 6, he picked up a 5-iron and eyed the hole 190 yards away. Three times, he changed the tee spot of the ball before he got just the right spot. Maybe he knew what he was doing because the ball hit the pin about 12 inches up and plopped hard into the cup, a hole-in-one on the fly.

“‘That picked me up,’ Patton quipped later. After the ace, Patton was assigned one personal policeman. When he made the turn, two policemen were assigned to him. As the crowd increased, more and more uniformed marshals walked side-by-side with him.

“As he came off the 18th with six policemen on guard, a reporter asked Patton if he had been arrested.

Billy Joe was talking to himself at the finish. ‘I had to go for the green on those two holes (Nos. 13 and 15). I simply had to if I wanted to live with myself,’ he repeated time after time. ‘It was a chance to take, but long holes are my holes. There was Hogan behind me, and how was I to know he would take a six on No. 11? One hole, and I would be the toast of America. Instead, I’m just a duffer.’”

What Patton said