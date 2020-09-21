THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Hot starts among county’s prep teams

A look back at some of the top Burke County high school fall sports (non-football) moments from September 1995, 2000 and 2015 … 25, 20 and five years ago at this time:
EB soccer goes streaking
(NOTE: The following two articles originally appeared in September 1995 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
ICARD — The Cavaliers keep rolling.
John Lafferty scored in the first half, and Michael Blackwell added an insurance goal in the second half as the East Burke varsity boys soccer team added another notch in its impressive streak, adding a seventh straight victory over West Iredell on Thursday, 2-0.
While EB (7-2) produced many scoring opportunities, it once again failed to rack up a big score. Nevertheless, coach Juan Kincaid said the shots were better-placed Thursday than they had been in recent games.
“It’s the same old story, we didn’t finish,” he said. “But we did put more shots on frame, and if you continue putting the ball between the posts, it will go in eventually. Their goalie made some great saves.”
With the victories mounting at an unprecedented pace for Cavalier soccer, Kincaid said the team’s confidence continues to grow as it prepares for its Northwestern 4A Conference opener vs. Watauga on Monday.
“This win was very important for us,” Kincaid said. “… We have the youngest team in the conference, and our confidence is high right now. We’ve come a long way, but now things become important.”
EB tennis improves to 12-0
The East Burke girls tennis team completed its nonconference schedule Wednesday with yet another 9-0 victory, this one coming at Asheville.
The Cavaliers are now 12-0 overall (7-0 NWC) with three league matches left entering today’s home contest against McDowell.
“I know I’m a little tired and I think the girls are too,” EB coach Phil Smith said of his team’s winding up a stretch of three matches in as many days today. “(But) we should be able to get up for any conference match.”
EB’s singles wins came from No. 1 Cara Giese, No. 2 Cathy Rhoney, No. 3 Valerie Giese, No. 4 Erica Stevenson, No. 5 Laura Stephenson and No. 6 Beth Doby. C. Giese/E. Stevenson won at No. 1 doubles, and following at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively were Rhoney/L. Stevenson and V. Giese/Lesley Sherrill.
Becca Mankinen/Christine Pons and Andrea Stetler/Christy McCormack won in exhibition doubles.
Freedom tennis rolls to 8-0
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a September 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
The Freedom girls tennis team remained untouched this season despite opening up Northwestern 4A Conference play last week.
The Patriots (8-0, 2-0 NWC) came out smoking to start the conference season, earning a 7-2 home win over Crest on Wednesday. Then Freedom knocked out one of the top threats in its bid to win the league crown, Watauga, by a 6-3 count Thursday.
No. 1 Leslie Boggs, No. 2 Mary Kalarickal and No. 5 Lauren Whisenant won both days in singles. Boggs and Kalarickal also teamed for No. 1 doubles triumphs both days, and Whisenant and partner Katie Eskridge also won doubles in both days’ matches.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Freedom also played its first-ever girls golf match on this day, a tri match vs. conference foes Watauga and Alexander Central held at Mimosa Hills.
Draughn volleyball rallies
(NOTE: The following two articles originally appeared in September 2015 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
The “Cardiac ’Cats” did it again.
After escaping 2-1 set deficits twice in the first half of South Mountain 2A/3A Conference play, the Draughn volleyball team rallied from 2-0 down on Monday at home versus Crest in a thrilling 24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-10 victory which kept them in first place in the league and undefeated for the season.
“(Down two sets), we realized we had to motivate and play together if we wanted to continue to play,” Draughn coach Cindy Powell said. “Once again, I was extremely proud of the girls coming back and winning after being down two sets. This team continues to work hard and starts each set with a new mindset.”
For Draughn (10-0, 9-0 SMAC) statistical leaders were Abi Norris (29 digs), Cynthia Torres (27 assists), Megan Treadway (16 kills, five aces) and Courtney Robinson (four blocks).
Patton tops state runner-up
The Patton varsity boys soccer team (7-1, 1-0) knocked off host Foard in both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener late Monday, 2-0. Foard is the defending NWC champions and played for the NCHSAA 3A state title last fall.
“It was a great start to the conference,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said after the team’s sixth consecutive win.
Senior Will Kirk assisted on a goal by Bridger Scoggins in the 14th minute, then Kirk scored his team-high 14th goal of the year in the 28th minute. Patton’s Juan Carlos Rodriguez had two saves and the shutout in goal as the visitors attempted 13 shots to the Tigers’ three and held the edge in corner kicks, 5-0.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
