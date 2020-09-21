THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Hot starts among county’s prep teams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A look back at some of the top Burke County high school fall sports (non-football) moments from September 1995, 2000 and 2015 … 25, 20 and five years ago at this time:

EB soccer goes streaking

(NOTE: The following two articles originally appeared in September 1995 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)

ICARD — The Cavaliers keep rolling.

John Lafferty scored in the first half, and Michael Blackwell added an insurance goal in the second half as the East Burke varsity boys soccer team added another notch in its impressive streak, adding a seventh straight victory over West Iredell on Thursday, 2-0.

While EB (7-2) produced many scoring opportunities, it once again failed to rack up a big score. Nevertheless, coach Juan Kincaid said the shots were better-placed Thursday than they had been in recent games.

“It’s the same old story, we didn’t finish,” he said. “But we did put more shots on frame, and if you continue putting the ball between the posts, it will go in eventually. Their goalie made some great saves.”