THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Gardner-Webb in NAIA football action

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in and around Burke County sports from September 1970, 1995 and 2000 … 50, 25 and 20 years ago at this time:
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a September 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
BOILING SPRINGS — An old veteran and a shiny newcomer to the small college ranks of NAIA football will square off Saturday night as Lenoir Rhyne College visits Gardner-Webb.
The Bears have been a small college power since 1926 while the Bulldogs are playing their first full senior college schedule.
Lenoir Rhyne has been picked by many to take the 1970 Conference Carolinas title. Saturday’s game is a nonconference battle for the Bears, but the Bulldogs are preparing for it like it was the biggest game of the year for them.
Gardner Webb’s lineup could prominently feature two Burke County products. Sid Bryson plays quarterback for the Bulldogs and has already been named a team captain. After an injury at safety, Glen Alpine’s Steve Carswell, who has played backup quarterback, could start in the secondary.
EDITOR’S NOTES: L-R would go on to win, 27-14, in the schools’ first-ever meeting. The programs faced every season from then until 1999, with GWU owning a 17-12-1 series lead. … L-R was led by ninth-year coach Hanley Painter, who was preceded by Clarence Stasavich (1946–1961), for whom former Maiden, Bunker Hill and East Burke coach Tom Brown played. Painter was followed at L-R by Danny Williams (1973), who would move on to become East Burke’s first and still winningest coach, going 73-42-2 from 1974-83. … Bryson, a 1966 Morganton High graduate, went on to serve as head or assistant football coach at Crest spanning five decades, serving on staff for four state championship seasons between 1994 and 2006. He was on staff as recently as Crest’s visit to Freedom for the 2010 state playoffs. In 2005, the school’s athletic department renamed the football facility Sid Bryson Stadium.
Shelby-Burns games see 2 new FG marks
(NOTE: The following two articles originally appeared in September 1995 and 2000 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Tyler Ashe kicked three field goals, including a state-record 58-yarder, as Shelby defeated defending 3A state champion Burns 16-13 in overtime Friday.
In addition to his record kick, the sophomore added a 28-yarder in the extra period that proved to be the winning points for the fourth-ranked Golden Lions. The previous long field goal in North Carolina was 57 yards, set by Greensboro Grimsley’s Chris Leone in 1991.
… Cline Ingle’s record-breaking 60-yard field goal was about all that Burns fans could cheer about in a blistering loss to rival Shelby on Friday. The field goal by the Bulldogs senior placekicker broke the NCHSAA mark of 58 yards, shared by Shelby’s Ashe and East Duplin’s Shon Rowser (1997).
Ingle’s kick came after a first-quarter drive stalled and proved to be the only points for Burns in a 48-3 defeat.
“At the beginning of the season, we told him he would get a chance at the state record,” Burns coach Ron Greene said. “We gave it to him, and he did it. We started to punt. But we decided, what the heck.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ingle’s state-record field goal officially went down as 61 yards and still stands. Ashe’s 58-yarder is now tied for third place all-time.
