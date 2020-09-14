THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Gardner-Webb in NAIA football action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in and around Burke County sports from September 1970, 1995 and 2000 … 50, 25 and 20 years ago at this time:

(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a September 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)

BOILING SPRINGS — An old veteran and a shiny newcomer to the small college ranks of NAIA football will square off Saturday night as Lenoir Rhyne College visits Gardner-Webb.

The Bears have been a small college power since 1926 while the Bulldogs are playing their first full senior college schedule.

Lenoir Rhyne has been picked by many to take the 1970 Conference Carolinas title. Saturday’s game is a nonconference battle for the Bears, but the Bulldogs are preparing for it like it was the biggest game of the year for them.

Gardner Webb’s lineup could prominently feature two Burke County products. Sid Bryson plays quarterback for the Bulldogs and has already been named a team captain. After an injury at safety, Glen Alpine’s Steve Carswell, who has played backup quarterback, could start in the secondary.