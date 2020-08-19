THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Leon Johnson leads potent UNC offense

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from August 1970, 1995 and 2000 … 50, 25 and 20 years ago at this time:
With an offense expected to be one of the best in school history, this could be the year North Carolina challenges Florida State for the ACC football title.
But you won’t hear Mack Brown mention the Seminoles until the week of their Nov. 11 meeting in Chapel Hill, and you certainly won’t hear a peep out of the Tar Heel players.
They’ve learned their lesson, a lesson Brown won’t soon let them forget.
“It was mentioned by some of our players last year in the preseason that we wanted to beat Florida State,” said Brown, beginning his eighth year as UNC’s head coach. “I felt like that hurt our football team some that we talked more about Florida State than being the best team North Carolina could be.”
This season, the Heels hope Mike Thomas can pick up where he left off at quarterback in the team’s final four games after replacing the injured Jason Stanicek.
Thomas will be throwing to a receiving corps that includes deep threats Marcus Wall and Octavus Barnes, both returning starters at receiver, as well as Leon Johnson out of the backfield. And with Curtis Johnson gone to the pros, fellow former 1,000-yard rusher Leon will be handling the majority of work by himself at tailback.
“If Leon can stay healthy, we will have more of the same situation we had when Natrone Means played and he had Randy Jordan to come in and give him a break,” Brown said.
Lady Pats set for title defense
When you win 25 games and the 4A state championship, what do you do for an encore? That is the question Freedom volleyball coach Joanna Crew faces this season as the Patriots attempt to replicate last year’s success.
“I would think that after a 25-0 season that there was no way we would be able to maintain that level of play,” Crew said. “But this team has risen to the challenge early on. They have looked good in scrimmages and have been real successful.”
But scrimmages are a far cry from the grueling schedule that FHS has lined up for this season. Freedom returns only two players from last year’s record-setting squad: middle hitter Ginny Erwin and outside hitter Jennifer Miller.
Erwin, just a junior, was MVP from the state championship. Miller, a senior, will be looked to as a rare source of leadership and experience on this young team.
Adrian Hicks will suit up for the all-important setter position, and Leah Kendall and Tara Crotts are probably starters at the middle and outside hitter spots respectively after star player Latisha Chapman graduated and will play at Davidson this year.
Patton wins BC Open title
Billy Joe Patton is well-traveled in golf circles, and that experience served the famed Morgantonian well Sunday.
Patton led a youthful flock of challengers on a merry chase around Quaker Meadows Golf Course before taking a one-stroke victory in the second annual Burke County Open with a two-day, 36-hole total of 143.
Cac Hoyle shot matching 72s to finish a shot back. Max Poteet Jr., whose 69 in a practice round broke Patton’s and Ernie Reid’s shared course record at the new Morganton course, placed third at 147.
A field of 89 golfers played the event, the first to feature the newly-opened back nine at Quaker, after 56 played the first BC Open.
Patton, a former U.S. Walker Cupper and owner of more amateur golfing honors than most people can count, had high praise for the course and the field.
“This course is a real asset to Morganton; we’re fortunate to have it,” Patton said.
It’s been a big month for Patton, whose son Joe recently transferred from Gardner-Webb College to UNC Asheville on a golfing scholarship.
Simpson nabs jr. golf crown
Scholarly David Simpson pulled away from the field with a 1-under par 35 on the front nine Friday and coasted to a three-stroke victory in the Mimosa Hills Junior Club Championship.
Simpson had started the day with a four-stroke lead over Chucky Patton, and his 35 going out increased the margin to six. The 15-year-old Simpson slipped to a 41 on the back side, but his lead held up. He finished the 36-hole event with a 155 total after rounds of 79 and 76.
Johnny Collett won the 13-14 boys division by three strokes. James McCombs placed second, and Zim Zimmerman and Carter Cheves tied for third.
Keith Sherrill won the 11-12 boys division, and Joe Turner took top honors in the 10-and-under division. Ruffin Collett won the girls division.
Year of the no-hitter lives on
The Morganton Aces’ Tim Collins faced only 22 batters in a seven-inning contest en route to an 11-0 no-hitter over Drexel No. 1 in the semifinal round of the Western Carolina Youth Baseball Tournament.
The right-hander stuck with his deadly accurate fastball in mowing down the Drexel batters. He struck out 17 and walked one. Remarkably, that was the 12th local no-hit effort this spring and summer (eight at the youth level, two at the high school level, two in men’s fastpitch softball).
Collins also helped his team at the plate, rapping out three straight singles in addition to drawing a walk.
Wycoff sets new slalom mark
Tommy Wycoff of Valdese set an all-time record in winning the Senior Men’s Slalom in the Regional Water Skiing Championships in Nashville, Tenn.
Wycoff, who had already qualified for nationals in Canton, Ohio, next weekend, successfully negotiated 51 consecutive buoys to win by a whopping margin over last year’s champion Phil Stephens of Greenville, S.C.
Wycoff also finished second behind Louisville’s Robert Moore in trick skiing with 3,908 points, a personal-best.
