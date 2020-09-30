THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Loomis lifts Draughn football past host EB late

A look back at some of the top Burke County high school football games from October 2010 and 2015 … 10 and five years ago at this time:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2010, Draughn was in its second year of varsity football and visited East Burke for the first time. It proved to be a game to remember in the county’s budding rivalry, featuring three lead changes and plenty of other drama in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Freedom needed little more than the season’s midpoint to ensure itself of a first above-.500 record since 2005, ending the longest such streak of futility in program history.)
ICARD — The second-ever varsity matchup between the eastern Burke neighbors was a thrilling game to watch on Friday night at East Burke’s Danny Williams Field.
The Cavaliers looked to clinch their first win of 2010 and held a seven-point lead with less than 2 minutes left. But Draughn pulled off a last-minute drive ending with Keith Loomis running for a touchdown from 23 yards out and tacking on the two-point conversion for a 36-35 road victory for the Wildcats.
Loomis and Jordan Moore scored rushing touchdowns for a 14-0 early edge for Draughn (2-4, 2-0 CVAC). EB’s Timmy Page and Robbie McGee answered with short scores on the ground to tie the game.
Moore got his second rushing TD to put the Wildcats back on top before the Cavs’ Hal Hudson caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Page. Draughn's extra-point attempt went wide left while senior Leng Vang hit his third PAT for a 21-20 hosts’ lead at the break.
Moore got his first receiving touchdown of the year on a 32-yard throw from freshman Chance Carswell, and Loomis added a two-point conversion to put Draughn on top 28-21 early in the fourth. McGee’s second rushing TD and Page’s conversion run put things at 29-28 Cavs.
An onside kick recovery then set up EB for another score. But after Marcus Setzer’s 2-yard TD run, EB went for two to make it a two-possession game and failed.
Then for the second straight week, the Wildcats marched dramatically down the field in the waning seconds for a victory, as Loomis totaled 46 rushing yards and the two big scores, including the do-or-die conversion on a keeper off tackle.
“Our kids played hard. There ain't no quit in them,” said Draughn coach Scott Lambert. “We knew if we can hang on there, we feel like we always got a chance. We're proud of the kids, but I have to say that East Burke played their guts out.”
Loomis led Draughn with 120 rushing yards on nine carries, and McGee carried for a game-high 124 yards on 32 attempts for EB.
Freedom 40, Hickory 13
On homecoming night at Hickory, Freedom quarterback Michael Helms celebrated his own homecoming in style by lighting up the Red Tornado defense. The junior signal-caller, who attended Hickory as a freshman, completed 20 of 27 passes for a Burke County single-game record 341 yards as the Patriots (6-2 overall) routed Hickory.
“Offensively, we are pretty good,” said Freedom head coach Mike Helms. “We go out and perform every week, so this is a very good team effort. We’ve thrown the deep ball and the short ball.”
Helms completed three TD passes to wide receiver Raymond Beam. The junior caught seven passes for 173 yards including touchdown receptions of 24, 48 and 72 yards. Through eight games, Helms has amassed 1,682 passing yards with 19 TDs.
Freedom played without the services of wide receiver David Duckworth who was nursing a sprained ankle. Junior wide out Marcus Kincaid caught 10 passes for 89 yards, nearly equaling his eight catches and 99 yards through seven games this year in just one outing. Kincaid also intercepted a pass.
Freedom running back Cody Dumaine rushed 13 times for 110 yards and two scores, while Helms tallied the final Patriots touchdown on a 17-yard run.
Patton 22, Hibriten 20
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The battle of the Panthers has been all Lenoir over Morganton, except in 2015. That’s when second-year PHS coach Tom Eanes’ bunch rolled through the start of conference play before stunning Hibriten on the road in a contest with postseason implications. That season was a special one across the county, with Joella Knopf joining BJ Emmons’ record-setting party at Freedom and Draughn and EB enjoying easily their best combined season in SMAC play.)
Patton’s defense responded late in Friday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference clash with Hibriten to preserve a key two-point triumph at Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium.
Patton’s victory, the team’s first-ever against Hibriten in eight meetings, assured the visiting Panthers the league’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming 3A state playoffs after being picked to finish last out of eight teams in the preseason conference coaches poll.
It also wraps up Patton’s first winning record in any conference for football.
“Making the playoffs was one of our goals. All we’ve got is us and the white shirts. Half of our school doesn’t believe we can win, and that’s our motto: ‘Us against the world.’ The kids keep fighting, and I’m just so proud of them,” said Eanes. “Since we’ve gotten here, we have been told that we couldn’t win, so it’s good for the kids to have that (off their backs) and be able to hold their heads up.”
From the Patton 30-yard line, Hibriten’s Trey Ellis was intercepted by Spencer Linens in the end zone with 44 seconds remaining to deliver the knockout punch. Joe Eakin led Patton (4-6, 4-2 NWC) with 157 yards rushing and a touchdown on 30 carries while William Brawley contributed 71 yards and two TDs.
Freedom 76, Hickory 20
The Patriots increased their program-record streak to 20 straight conference wins.
But it was two other bits of history that stood out most Monday, as Freedom (5-1, 2-0 NWC) set a new program record for points scored in a game, and kicker Joella Knopf was true on 10 of 11 extra point tries in a thrashing of Hickory on the road. Knopf’s 10 successful PATs in one game are believed to be a state record for a female, better than the unofficial previous mark of seven.
“(Breaking the record) was just a surreal feeling, but I wouldn’t be anywhere without the whole team,” Knopf said. “It was all for them. But it was just so much fun to be able to be out there with the team.”
Five different players rushed for TDs for Freedom, who tallied 371 yards as a team on 28 carries. Bailey Ragle got the scoring party started within seconds as he returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for the evening’s longest touchdown.
Not to be outdone, the Patriots’ defense forced seven turnovers, including a Hampton Brown 43-yard fumble return score.
Draughn 14, Burns 13
With 1:40 remaining in Friday’s game at Ron Greene Stadium, Draughn defensive back Cooper Abernathy’s interception at the Wildcats’ 8-yard-line ended the Bulldogs’ final drive and preserved a narrow win.
The victory broke Draughn’s three-game South Mountain 2A/3A Conference losing streak and marked the first time the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4) have ever beaten Burns, just the program’s second win in 11 tries all-time against a Cleveland County squad. It also helped further the Wildcats’ hopes for a postseason berth.
Draughn got on the board first and never trailed. The first touchdown of the night came when senior running back Dalton Huffman broke free for a 41-yard scoring gallop. Draughn’s other score came on a 1-yard dive from quarterback Gavin Bennett, who was 6 of 7 passing for 46 yards on the night.
