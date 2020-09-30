THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Loomis lifts Draughn football past host EB late

But it was two other bits of history that stood out most Monday, as Freedom (5-1, 2-0 NWC) set a new program record for points scored in a game, and kicker Joella Knopf was true on 10 of 11 extra point tries in a thrashing of Hickory on the road. Knopf’s 10 successful PATs in one game are believed to be a state record for a female, better than the unofficial previous mark of seven.

“(Breaking the record) was just a surreal feeling, but I wouldn’t be anywhere without the whole team,” Knopf said. “It was all for them. But it was just so much fun to be able to be out there with the team.”

Five different players rushed for TDs for Freedom, who tallied 371 yards as a team on 28 carries. Bailey Ragle got the scoring party started within seconds as he returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for the evening’s longest touchdown.

Not to be outdone, the Patriots’ defense forced seven turnovers, including a Hampton Brown 43-yard fumble return score.

Draughn 14, Burns 13

With 1:40 remaining in Friday’s game at Ron Greene Stadium, Draughn defensive back Cooper Abernathy’s interception at the Wildcats’ 8-yard-line ended the Bulldogs’ final drive and preserved a narrow win.