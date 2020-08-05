THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Morganton Big League softball squad punches 1st World Series ticket

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from the summer months of 2015, five years ago:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared in the July 29, 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Morganton Big League softball all-stars survived the best pitcher they had ever faced just to reach the Southeast Regional tournament finals.
They then waited out a nearly 36-hour rain delay due to tropical weather activity in the area to get a rematch with a host and three-time defending champion Florida team that had handed them a 7-0, three-hit shutout loss earlier in the event at the Fleishman Regional Complex.
By the time Monday’s game arrived (which was originally scheduled for Sunday morning), there was no more mere survival. In its fourth recent trip to the Southeast Regional, the local squad thrived in an 8-2 win late Monday which punched the program’s first-ever trip to the Big League World Series.
The World Series will be played in Lower Sussex, Del., from Aug. 2-8. Morganton opens the event against Canada on Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. and will play each of the other four teams in Pool A, which include the U.S. Central and West champions as well as the Asia/Pacific champion Philippines. The top two teams from both round-robin pools reach the semifinal round.
The semifinals on Aug. 7 are both available to view live through ESPN3.com, and the finals will be televised live on ESPN on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.
“It’s huge,” Morganton head coach Mike Hasson said. “We’re very excited to be able to do it for these girls and for the city. … They executed from top to bottom all the way through the roster. We played our kid of ball. The pitching was great, we didn’t make a single error in the title game and they really hit the ball. They got on a mission, and they didn’t see a thing but Delaware in their sights.
“These last two were really some games to see. The way we had to do, waiting on the weather, we’d warm up, cool back down, get something to eat, go back to the hotel. We were all ready for a 4 p.m. game (Monday) and it still didn’t start until 8:30. … But they just ignored it all. I’m so proud to be part of this with the effort and commitment they showed.”
Morganton took a 2-0 lead Monday in the bottom of the second inning. Pitcher Jordyn Propst singled to lead things off before third baseman Makaley Lovelace beat out a bunt to first base. Catcher Micaela Queen then laid down a bunt as well, and a throwing error allowed Propst and Lovelace to score.
Florida tied things up 2-2 in the top of the fourth on three consecutive hits. But Queen answered right away in the home half of the frame with a double off the fence in left-center field, and courtesy runner Nikki Lewis took third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout from right fielder Logan Smithers.
Morganton then erupted for five sixth-inning runs. Smithers doubled, and first baseman Leah Hasson singled to plate Lewis, who was courtesy running again. Second baseman Brittany Westbrooks then reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Centerfielder Kayli Cook reached on a bunt, and a subsequent throwing error brought in Hasson.
Propst walked to load the bases, and Westbrooks scored on a passed ball to make it 6-2. Lovelace reached on an error before a Queen two-RBI rocket ended the scoring.
Morganton had 10 hits, while Propst limited the hosts to five hits and one walk with one strikeout in a complete-game effort. Lovelace’s seven assists paced the Morganton defensive gem. Lewis scored three runs, and Queen, Hasson and Westbrooks each collected two hits.
“It was a tough game,” Mike Hasson added. “We didn’t bust it open until late. A lot of the girls on this team have been together for years, and we were a run away from winning a state title at Junior League and Senior League. I don’t think they’ll fully realize what they’ve accomplished for a few days.”
The local squad’s bus was set to receive a police escort from the Burke County line back to the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton on Tuesday evening. The team is expected to fly out of Charlotte for the World Series on Saturday morning.
Bobcats repeat as WCFL champs
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared in the June 30, 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Morganton Bobcats semi-professional football team hadn't been pushed much during their current 25-game streak without a loss spanning the last two years.
When they finally were tested against the Western Carolina Knights on Saturday in the World Class Football League title game at the Rocky Top Sports World Complex, the Bobcats responded like the champions they are.
The Bobcats (11-0-1) saw a 22-0 halftime lead trimmed to 30-20 early in the final period, but quarterback Lavare Kelley's 3-yard touchdown run put the icing on the cake in a 36-20 triumph as Morganton celebrated back-to-back WCFL crowns.
"It's a great feeling," Bobcats coach Mark Miller said. "This is what you play for. I'm proud of these guys for accomplishing something not many people can say they ever did. ... What an outstanding team."
Bobcats running back Davon Gardner (14 carries, 162 yards) ran for touchdowns in the second and third periods as well as an early two-point conversion en route to game MVP honors.
Kelley also ran for a short TD in the opening half and started the scoring with a 37-yard TD pass to Centrail Williamson. Oddie Murray had a conversion run, and Kelley hooked up with receiver Von Logan for another conversion.
It was the third time the Bobcats beat the Knights (6-3 WCFL) this year.
Morganton linebacker Shean Banks was named WCFL defensive player of the year.
