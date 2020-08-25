THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Patriots storm back to beat Shelby, 20-17

A look back at some of the top Burke County high school football games on anniversary years from August 1970, 1995, 2000, 2010 and 2015 … 50, 25, 20, 10 and five years ago at this time:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an August 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
The rollercoaster ride has begun.
The Freedom Patriots’ football season, with all of its wild surprises and uncanny moments, started off in high gear Friday night and nearly until Saturday morning at Patriots Stadium as Freedom and Shelby battled each other, along with a fierce series of thunderstorms.
The Patriots and Golden Lions had to wait out a 90-minute delay as heavy rain, explosive lightning, ominous thunder and even hail pounded the field, cars and remaining spectators who chose not to seek wrath from Mother Nature’s fury.
In the aftermath of the storm, the second half still remained to be played, and another storm was still brewing. However, it wouldn’t cause any delays. The Patriots displayed their own rough and tumble force, rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to edge the Lions in the final seconds, 20-17.
“It was incredible,” Freedom quarterback Clint Duckworth said. “It’s a win. The defense did a great job. They won the game for us.”
Special teams didn’t hurt, either. Freedom placekicker Anthony Turowski, who had aced a field goal of 40 yards and an extra point from 27 yards earlier, calmly booted the winning field goal with 0.7 seconds left, set up by a Shelby pass interference penalty.
EB 29, R-S Central 28; OT
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an August 1995 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Football is back at East Burke. And for the four returning coaches and many veteran players, it seemed as if history repeated itself in the Cavaliers’ road bout against R-S Central on Friday night.
The Cavaliers made a dramatic comeback from 22-0 down at the half to defeat the Hilltoppers, 29-28, in overtime. In 1994’s showdown, EB grabbed a 23-16 decision, also in overtime.
“It is like déjà vu,” veteran assistant coach Mike Colbert said as he celebrated on the sideline. “We have done this before.”
But for the first-year coaches and players of the Curtis Threatt era, it was a new and exciting experience.
Tied 22-all entering OT, EB won the toss and took possession first from the 10-yard line. Howard Anthony, who had scored the Cavs’ three touchdowns in regulation, got the first touch but failed to gain yardage. But quarterback Joey Smith threw a 10-yard TD pass to Trinity Hare on second down.
After Travis Jones’ extra point gave the guests a seven-point lead, R-S’s Ken Hines found the end zone before EB’s defense held on a two-point conversion to seal the win.
Salem 7, Ashe Central 6
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an August 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Salem scored the first time it got its hands on the ball Saturday in West Jefferson, then held off late scoring threats by the Yellow Jackets to capture a 7-6 nonconference, season-opening victory.
The Tigers’ main offensive weapon was the passing combination of quarterback Jerry Ramsey and receiver Dickie Burnette. Ramsey passed for 114 yards and directed a 69-yard scoring drive in the first period. He threw a 21-yard strike to Burnette for the touchdown, then Randall Byrd kicked the extra point for a 7-0 edge.
That kick proved to be the margin of victory.
Ashe got its only score late in the third after pouncing on a fumble at the Salem 12-yard line. Ashe got back down to the Salem 5 afterward, but the Tiger defense led by Byrd, Burnette, Herb Dills and Bobby Wishon held four straight downs, and Salem ran out the clock to preserve the victory.
Hibriten 29, Freedom 26; 2OT
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an August 2010 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Freedom lost its season opener in a hard-fought battle against host Hibriten, a 29-26 contest that sent the teams into double overtime on Friday.
After both squads kicked field goals in the first overtime and Freedom settled for another 3 in the second extra session, Panthers quarterback Michael Isbell lobbed a pass to running back Kaylen Pearson for a touchdown to end the game.
Trailing 20-6 after three quarters, the Patriots responded with a 62-yard drive on the backs of the Dumaine brothers, Cody and Michael. Quarterback Michael Helms then hit junior Raymond Beam with a 35-yard pass for a touchdown to trim the margin to 20-12.
As the fourth quarter drew to a close, the Patriots tied the game as Helms sneaked in for a rushing score, then found David Duckworth on a two-point conversion pass in the back corner of the end zone.
Helms passed for 167 yards, his favorite target being Duckworth (5-80). Jaylan Martin’s early 12-yard fumble return TD gave FHS its only points prior to the fourth quarter.
"We took a preseason top-five team into double overtime when no one was giving us a chance," FHS coach Mike Helms said. "The most improvement I saw tonight was with the defense. They stepped it up and played with intensity and determination."
Shelby 40, Freedom 28
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article originally appeared in an August 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Freedom wanted an early-season test, and it certainly got one at home in Friday’s opener versus two-time defending 2A state champion Shelby.
The Patriots answered an early Shelby 14-0 surge to take their only lead, but three consecutive Golden Lions’ touchdowns spanning the halves proved a deficit too large to tame in a season-opening 40-28 setback, which broke a Freedom 19-game regular-season streak without a loss dating back to September 2013.
Shelby senior quarterback Darquez Lee completed 16 of 22 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for the game’s last score as the Patriots’ three-game win streak against Shelby dating back to 2009 was also snapped. Lee’s favorite target was junior Jayden Borders, who set an all-time Shelby record with nine grabs for 196 yards.
Freedom senior standout B.J. Emmons ran for 89 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. He would have had 30 more yards but had to chase down two direct snaps over his head and deep into the backfield.
Emmons’ 107-yard interception return for a score on fourth-and-goal brought the Patriots within 14-12 late in the first period, and fellow senior Nick Dumaine’s 1-yard plunge gave the hosts their only lead at 20-14 with 9:12 left until halftime.
