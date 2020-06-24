THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Pitching keeps Post 21 in hunt after Area IV title season

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from June 1970 and 1995 … 50 and 25 years ago at this time:
’95, the year of the pitcher
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team won its first — and still only — Area IV postseason tournament title in 1994. But Post 21 proved its staying power, as despite losing several key players, the team reached the Area IV championship series again both of the next two years. Post 21 cruised through the first three playoff series in ’95 and ’96, combining to go 9-2 both times, before suffering agonizingly close 4-3 and 4-2 finals series losses to Gastonia Post 23 and Rutherford County Post 423 respectively to place runner-up and cap a strong three-year run. The following is from two articles that originally appeared in June 1995 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
The winning streak is still alive.
Post 21 defeated Hickory Post 48 to post its third consecutive win. Burke dropped a previously-undefeated Hickory squad to 8-1 overall, 6-1 in Area IV play, thanks to an 8-1 home win at Shuey Field.
“We are now playing to our capabilities,” Post 21 coach Ron Swink said. “We had a big win at McDowell. We had a big win at Cherryville. We are putting ourselves in a position to win.”
Clay Wheeler helped place Post 21 (4-2 Area IV) in a winning position in this one, starting on the mound and going the distance to record his first win of the summer. Wheeler struck out four, allowing nine hits and two walks.
“I was wondering about our pitching,” Swink said, “and Wheeler had an excellent outing.”
Wheeler also had the hot bat for Post 21, going 3 for 4 to account for one-third of the hosts’ nine total base hits.
Post 21 was sharp defensively, as catcher Ryan Kellner threw out three runners on the basepaths and the team turned two double plays while committing just one error. The hosts finally got some breathing room on a two-run Brandon Hamby single that chased in Kellner and Matt Briggs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-1.
… Wheeler’s gem may been inspired by similarly solid outings on the mound from Briggs and Darren Wall in the previous two games, a 10-1 win over McDowell Post 56 and a 9-1 win over Cherryville Post 100.
Briggs pitched seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball, striking out 14 vs. McDowell. After three strong relief performances this season, Wall took care of business as a starter by striking out nine and allowing three hits and one run in eight innings vs. Cherryville.
Joey Smith pitched scoreless ball in three combined innings to close out those two victories.
“Darren and Matt were dominating,” Swink said. “That’s three games in a row we’ve had solid pitching. We’re also doing a good job cutting down errors and sacrificing runners over.”
Kellner went 3 for 5 with four RBIs including a double and two-run home run against McDowell. Briggs hit a solo homer and Preston Church connected on a two-run shot against Cherryville.
’70 club takes playoff lead
(NOTE: The following is from two articles that originally appeared in June 1970 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Burke County scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning without hitting the ball out of the infield, and as a result, holds a 1-0 advantage in the opening round of the Area IV Western Division playoffs.
Burke broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh on two walks, an infield single by Terry Dalton and two wild throws by the Shelby defense. The additional runs late proved enough to hand Shelby a 5-2 setback to open the teams’ best-of-five series.
It was the third straight defeat for Shelby, while Burke’s win was its 10th overall and eighth in the last 10 games.
Shelby managed seven hits off winning pitcher Gary Mull, who went all the way and weathered some late difficulties in posting his third victory without a loss.
The game featured an unusual “four-out” inning that took a run away from Burke in the fifth. With the teams still in a scoreless tie, Burke’s Bill Digh singled with one out in the frame and was sacrificed to second by Mull. Dalton then laced a singled to left, and Digh scored on the play before Dalton was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
But Shelby stayed on the field, even with three outs recorded, to make an appeal in which it contended Digh had missed third base. The umpire agreed, calling him out for the fourth out. Actually, the out on Dalton was then nullified, but so was Digh’s run.
Shelby took a 1-0 lead in the sixth. With the game tied in the seventh, Chester Berry and Will Huffstetler led off with walks to chase the Shelby starter.
Then in a 1-1 game, Dalton — who had already singled twice — hit a high-hop grounder toward the second baseman and beat it out for a single. With no chance to get Dalton at first, the Shelby second baseman threw behind Berry, who had rounded third with a sizeable lead. But the throw was wild, allowing Berry to score. The third baseman retrieved the ball but also threw wild to second base, and Huffstetler and Dalton scored as the ball ended up against the right-field fence.
In the win, Berry made two sparkling catches of line drives in the outfield to rob Shelby of would-be hits.
… The Dalton boys are making a name for themselves among followers of the Burke County legion baseball team.
They are either leading Burke to victory or facing the Post 21 club, and it’s getting difficult to keep track of them all. That’s because they are plentiful.
Post 21 has two Daltons, Terry and Jerry, twin brothers who have been instrumental in several wins this season.
Cherryville has a catcher named Gary Dalton, a cousin of the Burke County duo. He had three hits in a losing cause against Burke on Saturday.
Forest City’s team also has its own pair of Dalton twins, shortstop Gary and pitcher Larry. Larry set down Burke, 5-1, on three hits Monday night.
